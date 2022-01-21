This is an opinion piece.
When I was a little girl, one of my dad’s brothers came to visit most Saturday mornings. His birth name was Oleander Heflin Williams but everyone in the family always called him O.H….or sometimes just “H”. Out of all my dad’s eleven siblings, he was the one who had somehow risen above their poverty-stricken childhood in the cotton fields and made a prosperous life for himself.
Uncle “H” was a tall, lanky man and for some reason, I was deathly afraid of him. His deep voice made my chest rattle and his blue eyes were so shiny I figured they must be made from glass. He always wore a black felt hat and during the winter months, he sported a long dark coat that looked like it came straight out of Frank Sinatra’s closet.
When he came for a visit, he sat on our green vinyl sofa while I crouched across the room and stared at him. Momma usually stayed busy in the kitchen while he talked to Daddy. Not once do I ever recall him speaking directly to me, but just before he left each week, he took two pennies from his pocket and rolled them across the floor to me.
I would snatch them up and race as hard as I could to the safety of my bedroom because I was frightened that he would suddenly ask for them back. Daddy always encouraged me to save them, but they were enough for two pieces of bubble gum at the store…and I loved bubble gum more than those copper coins.
I used to think that Uncle “H” was stingy. I knew he had a lot of money and often wished he would roll at least a quarter to me. Now that I am older, I like to think that he was simply trying to teach me the value of a coin… any coin.
This past week, I had to make a trip to the grocery store. It was packed, I was tired and I was in a hurry. I selected my purchases, swiped my plastic and headed to my car with the buggy. As I opened my hatchback, a glimmer of copper caught my eye. It was a penny… on heads. Why not? I thought as I bent over and picked it up…a coin on heads was supposed to mean good luck and I needed a big dose of that these days.
For some reason, however, the words on that coin jumped out at me when I picked it up. ”In God We Trust”. Those four words are written on every single United States coin, but most of us rarely notice it. I paused for a moment and realized how much I had been worrying about my family and our world these days. But apparently God decided to start a conversation with me in that parking lot and the little piece of copper suddenly felt like gold in my hand. I smiled, looked up and said “Yes, I get the message”. Like my Uncle “H”, I think God was trying to show me the value of a one cent piece.
The U.S. Mint announced last year that it will cease production of pennies beginning in 2022 and will make its last batch on April 1. 2023. While I understand the financial reasoning of this decision, it makes me sad, as well. Several of the pennies I have come across in my life have meant so much to me and I have lots of good memories of them during my lifetime.
There is a shoebox full of pennies in the top of my closet. I know I should roll them and cash them in, but just keep putting it off. With the news they will soon be just a product of my raising, I’m thinking now that I’ll just keep them. Who knows…one of my grandsons may find them one day and want to hear one of my penny stories… or buy a piece of bubble gum…or just need to see that message of “In God We Trust.”
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
