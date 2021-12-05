GERALDINE – For Geraldine standout pitcher Levi Martin, his dream since he was young was to be a Jacksonville State Gamecock.
Martin achieved that goal Friday afternoon in front of friends, family, and coaches at Geraldine High School, putting pen to paper, signing his letter of intent to join the Gamecocks baseball program after his senior season with the Bulldogs this coming spring.
“It feels really good, like a weight has been lifted off my chest,” Martin said of the day. “It hasn’t hit me that I’m going to JSU, but I know it will eventually. I’m just really excited. The facilities are great, I grew up wanting to be a JSU Gamecock. I’ve been to their band days, I’ve been to many games, everything. I love it down there.”
Since Martin joined the Bulldogs baseball program, head coach Jamie Gilbert said Martin was different than previous players due to his work ethic and love of baseball, often asking coaches to catch him late at night.
Of late, Martin has been working with coaches with college baseball experience to hone his skills ahead of his senior season and his time at JSU.
“Over the years Levi has been that kid who wants the coach to come catch a bullpen,” Gilbert said. “I’m talking about a 7 p.m. on a Saturday. He’s that kind of kid that’s always lived at the baseball field, even in the offseason. You could tell from a young age that he wanted to be a guy who played at the next level, and his hard work and dedication has put him to that level to play at JSU.”
Martin was one of the area’s top pitchers last season for a Geraldine team that made the state tournament, with Gilbert noting he’ll be leaned on heavily this coming season. Gilbert said Martin’s ability to mix pitches should put him in position to win 10 games during his starts this coming spring.
Martin will join a JSU baseball program that went 26-27 a season ago, and are currently members of the ASUN Conference. But by the time Martin joins the program in the spring of 2023, the Gamecocks will have moved up in competition, joining Conference USA.
The Gamecocks are coached by Jim Case, and feature a pair of Sand Mountain players on the roster who are also pitchers: former Albertville standout Caleb Marsh, and former Geraldine star Jake Peppers, who was Martin’s teammate during his freshman season at Geraldine.
