Frances Nicole Spears
Formerly of this area
Frances Nicole Spears, 44, of Staffordsville, Va., and formerly of this area, died Oct. 1, 2021, at Culpepper Medical Center.
Private family services were held. Kendall Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her children, Madyson Spears (Breanna), of Pembroke, and Mercedes Spears (Joshua), of Staffordsville; and siblings, Rusty Spears and Connie Spears.
James “Jamie” Curtis Grubbs
Calhoun, Ga.
James “Jamie” Curtis Grubbs, 54, of Calhoun, Ga., and formerly of this area, died Sept. 24, 2021, at his home.
Private family services were held.
He is survived by a sister, Linda McCollum; several nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Andres T. Andres
Sebastian
Albertville
Andres T. Andres Sebastian, 68, of Albertville, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Felix Juan; and children, Dionicio Andres Felix, Santo Andres Felix and Carlos Andres Felix.
Bobby Lee Harrell
Boaz
Bobby Lee Harrell, 75, of Boaz, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Alexander City.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow, with military honors, in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Michael Harrell (Tammy), and Brian Harrell; a sister, Nellie Young; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Hildredge Howard Swords
Albertville
Hildredge Howard Swords, 101, died Nov. 14, 2021.
Services will be Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Willis Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include seven nieces and seven nephews.
Wanda Fay Mann Jolley
Boaz
Wanda Fay Mann Jolley, 80, of Boaz, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her home.
The family has requested no visitation; but all friends and family are welcome to a graveside service at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Pleasant Hill #1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Bro. Matthew Smith. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Al) Amberg, Johnnie (Kenny) Nunn and Jackie Mann; step-children, Terry (Jackie) Jolley and Kathy (Danny) Tilley; three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Knight; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Billy Wayne Lacks
Sardis City
Billy Wayne Lacks, 81, of Sardis, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Mitchell Phillips officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Mr. Lacks is survived by his son, Jeff Lacks (Sandy); daughter, Susan Gazaway (Anthony); three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Virginia Diane Ditto
Guntersville
Virginia Diane Ditto, 69, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held Dec. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Creek Path Baptist Church.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Comer H. Hilley
Albertville
Comer H. Hilley, 90,of Albertville, died Nov. 12, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Union Grove #1 Baptist Church with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Lesa Davis (Mark); son, Jerry Keith Hilley; brother, Edwin Dell Hilley (Shelby); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jessica Stevens
Crossville
Jessica Stevens, 69, of Crossville, died Nov. 13, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery in the Painter community with Bro. Byron Fricks officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Donny Stevens (Amanda) and Sean J. Stevens; brother, Charles Michael Herndon (Patricia); and two grandchildren.
John Earl Bagwell
Blountsville
John Earl Bagwell, 88, of Blountsville, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Charlotte Booth giving the eulogy. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
John Earl is survived by his sister, Bonnie Westra (Kenneth); a brother, Keneth Bagwell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Linda Roberson
Gadsden
Linda Roberson, 58, of Gadsden, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Dan Clanton officiated.
Mrs. Roberson is survived by her son, Timothy Strickland; daughters, Brandy Forrister (Jonathan Jeans), and Terrie Baldwin (Shawn Stamper); 14 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Dan Whitten, Jimmy Whitten, David Whitten, Diane Wright, Carolynn Lynn, Shirley Cantrell, and Joyce Whitten; and a host of nieces and nephews.
