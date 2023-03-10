Eleven-year-olds aren’t expected to compete against adults and beat them in sports, but pool prodigy Jackson Schultz is an exception to the rule.
A fifth-grader at Asbury Elementary School, Jackson started playing pool a little less than two years ago. “He was just a natural when he picked up a stick for the first time,” said Linley Schultz, his mother.
Jackson ranks in the top 20 in the nation among junior pool players, and he’s currently the youngest.
He won the Mississippi Junior 9-ball State Championship and is getting ready for the Junior Mosconi Cup in late March, the Junior Nationals in Las Vegas in June and the Junior Worlds in July.
“Because there’s not many junior events in our area, Jackson plays grownups and wins,” Linley Schultz said.
“He has been in Inside Pool Magazine and has lots of professional pool players on his side. We would love to see more junior players in our area.”
In February, Jackson finished second in a 20-and-under youth tournament in Southaven, Mississippi and won $1,000.
“In his time playing, he has won a little over $10,000,” she said. “Half of his winnings he saves, the other half he spends on himself and his brothers. His goal is to buy his first car when he turns 16.”
Jackson doesn’t play every day, but he does play tournaments two to three times a week at Legends on the Lake in Guntersville and Yonah Pool in Boaz.
