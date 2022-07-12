A Boaz man died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 431 in Albertville.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian accident just before 2 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 431 near the intersection of East Main Street.
The pedestrian, identified as David Paul Buchholz, 74, of Boaz, died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the accident.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.
Amos said preliminary investigation indicates Buchholz was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 on foot after experiencing car trouble.
He was struck by a 2020 Kia Optima traveling south on U.S. 431.
The 21-year-old driver – an unnamed 21-year-old female from Gadsden – immediately stopped and called 911. She remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, Amos said.
No arrests were made and impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.
An investigation is ongoing and Amos urges anyone who saw anything should call the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212.
Amos said walking along highways is not encouraged, but if a pedestrian has no other alternative, he suggested a few precautions.
“Particularly if walking at night, we encourage pedestrians to walk against the flow of traffic,” Amos said. “We also encourage pedestrians to wear brightly colored clothing and possibly even clothing with reflective strips.
“Utilizing a head light or a flashlight is never a bad idea.”
However, pedestrians are better off to walk along sidewalks and to utilize crosswalks when possible, he said.
Several hours passed before authorities were able to trace Buchholz’s family to make notification of the accident and his passing, Amos said. Buchholz’s family does not live nearby, he said.
Drivers and pedestrians should always have emergency contact information with them, such as a card in a wallet or purse, a contact sheet in the glove box, or an “ICE” (in case of emergency) contact on a smartphone.
“Most smart phones have an emergency contact setting that is accessible by law enforcement,” Amos said. “But having a backup car in a purse or wallet is just extra precaution.
“If anyone has a medical condition, be sure to list that as well… it is always a benefit. If something happens to render a driver or pedestrian incapacitated, first responders would be able to use this information to notify family as quickly as possible.”
