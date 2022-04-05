What started as an initial trap and release almost 10 years ago, has grown into a program that in September of 2021 hit the milestone of 4,000 cats being spayed or neutered.
God's Feral Felines, located in Arab, is owned by Pamela Keck. She never dreamed it would have grown into what it is today.
"We did our first trap on Oct. 15," Keck said of her and her husband. "We saw there was such a need for what we were doing and then decided to become a non-profit in 2014."
Keck and her husband had spent the last eight years in Belize before returning to the United States.
"We wanted to experience what life would be outside the U.S.," she said. "We retired and moved to Belize for eight years."
She said while they were there, they worked with the local Humane Society.
"The Humane Society there is different than what it is here," she said. "The vets there taught my husband and I how to vet. We gave medicine, did sutures, even euthanized when we had too."
With all this knowledge, then seeing the need for the cat rescue, it all came together.
"It was a door God opened and He has continued to open them through the years, since 2014," Keck continued. "We started just doing a trap and return and then in 2016, He opened a door for kitten rescue. In 2018, He opened the door for the low cost spay and neuter program. Then, in 2020, He opened the door for our shelter; because I wasn't even looking for a shelter at that time. I was running all the rescues out of my house. I went to Dr. Brown in Arab asking for isolation chambers or kennels he would sell to me, and he offered us the building. We figured out we could handle it and since then we've leased the building. That's helped us increase our rescue numbers tremendously. God is the CEO and I'm just following Him. Never imaged it would have grown into what it is."
Right now, the shelter can hold up to 85, but Keck still has big goals for the future.
"My biggest goal would be to have our own building, expand it and also have some paid staff," she said. "Right now, we are run completely by volunteers. We would love to have a staff and be able to pay them."
For this goal come to pass, GFF has two fundraisers coming this spring.
The first will be a benefit yard sale on Saturday, April 9, at their office in Arab.
The second will be a "Spay-Getti Dinner" on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Boat House Lakeside Bar & Grill.
For more information on the fundraisers or to volunteer, you can call 256-640-8000 or email at info@gffcats.org.
Plans for an open house are in the works for this summer.
