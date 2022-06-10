Albertville Police Department Detective Eric Croft died this week after a lengthy illness.
His many friends and coworkers in area law enforcement circles are remembering Croft for his love of life, music and people.
“We worked together on patrol and in the detective division,” said Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee.
“That was some of the best times in my career. Me, Eric, Tammie Nash and Michael Rice were all detectives here at the time. It was like a little family there.”
Croft had served the Albertville Police Department for 31 years. Before that, he was an officer with the Fyffe Police Department in the 1980s. He is a Fyffe High School graduate, attended the DeKalb County Technical School and graduated the Northeast Alabama Police Academy in 1983.
“Eric was not the type of fellow who got fed up with humanity,” Cartee said. “He loved life. If you didn’t think so, you obviously never sat down and had a conversation with him.
“He always had a joke, a story or a video to share with you.”
Cartee said Croft recently came into his office to chat.
“He said he’d paid off his house and was planning to retire in November,” Cartee said. “I was happy for him. I told him that was great news.
“Then he started having health issues. He never did get to retire.”
In a statement issued by the police department, Croft was characterized as “a best friend to everyone he met, but more importantly, Eric was a loving husband, father and grandfather.”
“He was quick to laugh, could tell you the backstory on musicians, where to get the best breakfast and would put a video on pause only to tell you a joke off the top of his head,” the statement read.
“Detective Eric Croft will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.”
Funeral services will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home in Albertville. Bro. Barry McDaniel will officiate. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Cemetery in Rainsville. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Croft is survived by his wife, Tammy Croft; son, Eric Jordan Croft; sister, Lori Kellyie Croft; brothers, Jeff Croft and Chris Croft (Melissa); and three grandsons.
Life saver
Croft was awarded a commendation for saving the life of an Albertville man trapped in his home during a fire.
March 26, 1992, firemen were dispatched to Andrews Street for a fully-involved structure fire.
Croft – who had his police-issued scanner with him as he was on his way home from the police department – heard the call and was the first to arrive at the scene.
“Neighbors told Croft there was a man inside the home,” Cartee said of the commendation report.
“Even though the house was fully involved, Eric (Croft) entered the house and removed the homeowner, Mr. Upton.
“The fire department wanted to commend Eric’s actions that went well above and beyond the call of duty. He put the victim’s safety and wellbeing above his own. The fire department wanted to acknowledge a job well done.”
Longtime friends
Retired Dispatcher and Records Clerk Paula Rosser recalled the first time she met Croft and the unusual circumstances that she and he joked about for years afterwards.
“At the time, when someone came into the police department, a dispatcher was the first person they saw,” she said. “I was working the day he came to the door asking for an application.
“He had his son with him who would’ve been about 5 years old at the time. His son had no shoes or shirt on. Eric didn’t have on shoes and was wearing a ‘wife beater T-shirt.’
“He came in asking for (Acting Chief) Tommy Cole. Said he worked for the Fyffe Police Department and heard that we were hiring patrol officers.
“My mouth fell to my lap when I realized what he was wearing. I’m sure he saw my reaction.”
Rosser said Cole ended up hiring Croft and she and Croft ended up living near each other.
Both were single parents and traded babysitting duties as they worked opposite shifts.
“He talked about music a lot. His passion was music,” Rosser said. “He was a huge fan of Journey and knew Ross Valory personally. Every concert and everything Journey did, Ross would invite him, get him tickets or even fly him there. He has a long history with music.”
Rosser said Croft eventually remarried but the pair remained good friends even after Rosser retired five years ago.
“My mother was sick and moved in with us,” she said. “Eric would call me every week, just to check on me and tell me he was thinking of us and praying for us.”
Honor and distinction
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Major Jason Windsor said while he may not have worked in the same department with Croft, the two were still close friends.
“Eric was a great friend, mentor, coworker and friend to all he knew,” Windsor said.
“He was a good guy to be around.
“Eric is my friend and the Lord let me have a good experience a few weeks ago. About two weeks before he became sick, he called me. We got to talking about him retiring in November. We had a good conversation about his career. He worked for years in law enforcement and did it the right way. He helped so many. He had the tools to help ease the blow and heartache so many experienced.
“He wore his badge with honor and distinction.”
Although Croft didn’t make it to see retirement, Windsor said he and Croft shared many experiences, including prayers for each other.
“He was liable to show up just to pray for you,” Winsdor said. “He would take time out because he thought so much of you. That was just how he was.
“He spent more than 30 years risking his life, listening to people complain and answering calls for help.
“He cared about people … and I’m glad to be able to call him a friend.”
