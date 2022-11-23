Marshall County Animal Advocates has helped hundreds of dogs and their owners over the past three years, but it takes more than passion and dedication to operate a pet care non-profit.
That’s why, each year since the organization’s inception, director Kay Johnson has put extra effort into asking for donations on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, known as Giving Tuesday.
“We don’t ever want anybody to have to give up a pet, euthanize a pet for something that is fixable except for the money barrier,” Johnson told The Reporter. “But that can tend to be quite expensive… We’re trying to increase our efforts to get the word out about who we are and what Giving Tuesday is.”
The idea for Giving Tuesday began in 2012 to encourage more charitable giving following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
According to givingtuesday.com, “Participating in Giving Tuesday is about joining a movement for generosity, and there are so many ways to do that. Whether you give your voice, goods, your time, or your money, being generous is a way to fight for the causes you care about and help people in need.”
MCAA is hoping to raise $16,000 this year, a goal that nearly tripled since the first year due to increased demand. Recently, Johnson said the MCAA has helped an average of 200 animals per month, be that with veterinary care, pet bills or dietary needs.
“I think our first-year goal was $5,000,” Johnson said. “That was pretty high for us, and we almost doubled that.”
Whether it’s to the MCAA or another charity, Johnson said everyone who can should try to make a donation on Giving Tuesday.
“I encourage people on Giving Tuesday to give to any charitable organization that means something to them or is a cause they believe in,” she said.
For more information about how to donate to the MCAA, visit the group’s Facebook page. To find another nonprofit in the area, visit the United Way of Marshall County’s website.
