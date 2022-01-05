STAFF REPORTS
A structure fire at an Albertville business on U.S. Highway 431 halted traffic near the Kilpatrick Road intersection as crews worked for over an hour to douse the flames.
Albertville Fire Marshall Brett Ennis told The Reporter that firefighters got the call at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrived on scene at the local business, Electromecanico, to find it fully involved.
The fire inflicted damage on two vehicles inside the structure and one outside and rendered the building a total loss.
Multiple crews worked the fire, including Beulah Volunteer Fire Department.
Ennis said the cause of the fire is still being investigated but will most likely be ruled as undetermined due to the structure damage being deemed too unsafe for them to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.