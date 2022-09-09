CROSSVILLE — Boaz picked up its first win of the season Thursday with a 55-0 shutout of Crossville in Class 5A, Region 7 play at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates, who improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in region play, got touchdowns from all phases — offense, defense and special teams.
Boaz quarterback Tyler Pierce passed for three touchdowns, completing 11 of 17 passes for 207 yards. Gavin Smart was the recipient of two of those scoring strikes while Jakai Hudgins caught the other.
Tristan Childers led the Pirate running game with 117 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
Boaz also blocked a punt and returned it for a score, and the defense returned a Crossville fumble for a touchdown.
Crossville, which remained winless after four games and is 0-2 in region play, took the game’s first possession from its 20-yard line. A 41-yard run by Steven Juan on fourth-and-one from the 42 put the ball at the Boaz 17. Three plays later Crossville fumbled and Javius Hudgins recovered for Boaz at the 22.
Four plays after recovering the fumble, Pierce hit Smart over the middle on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 6:30 left in the first quarter. A bad snap on the extra point attempt kept the score at 6-0.
Crossville went three-and-out on its next series and was forced to punt. Jacob Gareri blocked the kick and Tyler Whaley returned it 20 yards for a TD. Jose Arreguin added the point-after to extend the lead to 13-0 with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out by Crossville coupled with a 13-yard punt by Diego Gomez gave Boaz the ball at the Lions’ 33.
Four plays later, Childers scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard run. Arreguin booted the PAT for a 20-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Crossville took the ensuing possession from its 35. A 34-yard run by quarterback Caleb Causey put the ball at the Pirates’ 26.
The Lions would get to the Boaz 10 before a penalty backed it up to the 15. Gomez then missed a 32-yard field goal.
Boaz then put together an eight-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Pierce’s second touchdown pass of the night to Smart, this one a 30-yard strike with 4:44 left in the first half. Arreguin’s point-after pushed the lead to 27-0.
Pierce would throw his third touchdown pass of the night with 56 seconds left in the half, this one of 18 yards to Jakai Hudgins, capping a nine-play, 85-yard drive.
Arreguin made it 34-0 at the half with his PAT.
Boaz extended the lead to 41-0 on the opening possession of the third quarter on a 10-play, 71-yard drive. Presley Fant scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run.
The Pirates’ second touchdown of the third quarter came on a 79-yard drive that saw Childers gain 74 of the 79 yards. The only 5 yards he didn’t account for came after a facemask penalty against Crossville. Childers capped the drive with a touchdown run of 30 yards. Arreguin’s point-after gave the Pirates a 48-0 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
The only points of the fourth quarter came when Causey fumbled and Nathaniel Martinez scooped up the fumble and ran 16 yards for the defensive touchdown. Arreguin added the game’s final point with 4:28 left.
Causey and Juan each rushed for 99 yards to lead the Lions, who only attempted two passes for the game. Causey carried the ball 17 times while Juan had 16 carries.
Ty Sullivan led Boaz with four receptions for 43 yards, while Smart finished with three catches for 95 yards.
Boaz remains on the road Friday at Guntersville while Crossville travels to Sardis. Both are region contests.
