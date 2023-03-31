Gary Allan to play SMPA

Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan is set to bring his RUTHLESS TOUR to Sand Mountain Amphitheater Friday, June 23. Tickets went on sale March 31 at SandMountainAmphitheater.com
With the allure of a modern day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. “Ruthless,” Allan’s first new album in eight years was released in June 2021. The 13-song album feature songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself. Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his 20-plus year career. His last album, “Set You Free.” topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row), and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain).”
Allan has released nine studio albums selling over 8 million albums, 10 million tracks, been certified platinum on three albums and been certified gold five times. Allan has five #1 hits at country radio, 14 Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 2.8 billion total streams.
He is described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone.
He has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.
