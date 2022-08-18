This is an opinion column.
I opened my cable bill the other day and almost choked on my bubblegum! When I saw the amount due, I thought maybe I had opened my house payment bill! At least I’m building equity in my house. I’m not getting much of anything out of television these days. Yes, I know, I’m sounding like an old man complaining about how things used to be, and how much I miss the good-old-less-expensive days. There is a logical explanation for this. It’s because I am old and miss the good-old-less-expensive days! Well, at least some things from back then.
Bundle and save, they said. So, I bundled…and I saved. I saved enough money that first month to pay rent on a free movie. Be careful when you pick up a bundle of firewood because there may be a hidden snake in there! I bundled my cable, telephone, and internet. I paid less for all three than I had been paying for one of them alone. Unfortunately, that didn’t last long. They said, “Pay only $49 a month.” What they didn’t say was that $49 a month for each one. They also didn’t say that after 6 months, and every few months afterwards until the rapture, that $49 a month would increase. The ironic thing is how much the cost of television sets has gone down. I can buy a new television for about the cost of one month’s bundle. Back in the old days they cost so much we had to finance them. Back then, when they tore up, we called the tv repair man. He and doctors made house calls. Often, after taking off the back and peering inside, he made the dreaded diagnosis. (The repairman, not the doctor). Our hearts sank and cold beads of sweat popped out on our foreheads when he said, “I’m going to have to take it in.” That usually meant no television until at least halfway through football season. Once, when we finally got ours back, I thought I was watching downhill skiing, only to find out it was actually cross country. The skiers were also the same color as Martians. These days, when one of our 14 sets breaks down, we throw it away and go buy another one.
Now, in all fairness, let’s look at what I get each month for the low cost of $245. That price is not hyperbole, exaggeration, stretching the truth, or flat-out lying. I get television cable. That’s sure better than the old antenna. I get more channels on there than I can count, and I don’t even have to twist the cable, or go outside to do so. Of course, I only watch about three of those channels, which is about the same that we picked up back in the good-old days. Honestly, I do enjoy all those sports channels. I also like TV Land and INSP. They show what used to be on those three channels.
I also get a land-line telephone with its own number. Don’t try to call me on that number though, because I don’t have a telephone connected to my landline. Besides that, I don’t know that number.
I get internet service in my bundle too. Back in the day, we didn’t need the internet…we had party lines. If we needed to find out what was going on in the world, all we had to do was pick up the phone and listen. If we needed to make a phone call, well that could take a while.
Sometimes it seems like the more we have, the less we have, but the more it costs us.
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.