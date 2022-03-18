Wallace State’s women’s golf team has won its third tournament of the spring season.
The Lady Lions captured the Calhoun Invitational tournament March 13-15 at Point Mallard in Decatur, remaining perfect through three events.
Sophomore Hannah Sanders, a former Albertville star, earned her first collegiate low medalist crown, carding a 149 (76-73), and Guntersville’s Hope Harrell was named to the All-Tournament team with a fifth-place finish (79-83-162).
Harrell was the low medalist in the previous two tournaments.
Brileigh Roberts (163), Abigail Baker (168) and Abby Brown (170) rounded out the Wallace State field.
Up next for the women’s golf team is the ACCC Tournament, scheduled for April 3-5 in Albertville. Wallace State is the four-time defending conference champion.
