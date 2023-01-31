Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent is wanting to upgrade the county coroner’s office to better meet the public’s needs. He’s asked the County Commission for a dedicated coroner’s building big enough to house offices, storage and workspaces, but constructing one within the Commission’s $800,000 budget will require him to rethink his original plans for the space.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the Commission rejected the low bid for the building project made by Bradshaw & Pitts, LLC for $1,183,000. Instead, commissioners voted to redesign the building and rebid the project, which could take three to six months, according to County Engineer Bob Pirando.
Chairman James Hutcheson said, with the renovations to the county jail and animal shelter, the county doesn’t have any funds to spare.
“We’ve got $800,000 set aside for this project. That includes the building, the architect, the furniture, the generator or whatever,” Hutcheson said during the work session. “We set aside $800,000 … that’s the perimeter we need to work in.”
Nugent said he’s willing to work with the Commission to arrive at a solution and will be happy with whatever they decide. He proposed using cheaper exterior finishes and downsizing some of the office and storage space, though it most likely would not be enough to bring costs within the budget. The only real way to effect the price tag would be to downsize the building, he said, which was drawn at 4,200 square feet; 2,700 of which was finished, usable space.
Nugent said his concern was that, due to inflation, when the project is rebid in a few months, it could come back at a higher price even with a smaller structure.
“We designed [the building] based on what funding we had available a year and a half ago, “ Nugent said. “It got pushed back behind the animal shelter and some other things which caused it to delay. And again, this is a 3-month process with bidding, and it went from $305 per square foot to $320… I can spec it out today on what it is. If we can get it to $600,000, but six to nine months from now when we finally get the bids back and everything done, it may be $1 million still. So we’re getting a smaller building for the same amount.”
Ultimately, Hutcheson stood firm on the $800,000 budget, and the Commission unanimously voted for a project redesign.
“You got your marching orders,” the chairman said, “$800,000.”
In other business, the Commission:
• Heard from Howard Kelly with Martin & Cobey Construction who said the renovations to the jail were nearly complete with just 7% of the project remaining.
Sheriff Phil Sims said he hopes to have the female prisoners moved back in at the end of the month.
• Approved relocating the tornado siren at U.S. 431 and Baker’s Chapel Road intersection 600 feet at a cost of $3,950.65 to make room for a new TVA power substation.
• Approved adding “No Engine Brakes” signs on Hustleville Road near the four-way stop, both ways. Sims voted against the signs.
• Discuss awarding a bid for one or more 2021 or newer, new or used trucks for District 1. Shumate asked the issue be tabled until a later meeting.
• Approved increasing funds for the jail’s generator by $80,000 from the ARPA Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Act funds.
• Approved an $80,000 decrease in jail renovations paid from ARPA Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Act funds.
• Gave approval to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County FOP Lodge 18 to place a memorial at the county courthouse in Guntersville to honor local law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.
• Approved bidding out fuel cards for the sheriff’s office.
• Discussed adopting Standard Operating Procedures for the Marshall County Animal Shelter.
Commissioners were presented with the proposed procedures but chose to look over them for another two weeks and present them to the public for review at the next meeting. They were undecided about how many days to hold an animal before euthanasia, with some proposing 40 days on up to 90.
Hutcheson said the shelter currently has 67 dogs that have been held for 60 days, 47 for 90 days, and a few for more than 2 years.
• Discuss liability insurance for Deputy Coroners. County Attorney Clint Maze asked to wait for input from the State Examiner’s Office before making a decision.
• Approved the sale, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
