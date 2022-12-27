Selected by the eight head coaches in the county, the 2022 All-Marshall County Football Team was released before Christmas.
Coaches voted 45 players to this year’s squad, led by Arab with 14 selections. Guntersville was next with 11 choices.
Arab’s Drake Franklin claimed Offensive Player of the Year honors. Co-Defensive Players of the Year were EJ Havis of Guntersville and Will Caneer of Arab.
Boaz’s Jose Arreguin received Athlete/Special Teams Player of the Year. He set a school record by kicking a 50-yard field goal in 2022.
Coach of the Year went to Lee Ozmint of Arab. In his fourth year, he guided the Knights to the best season in school history. They compiled an 11-2 record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Players who made first team All-Marshall County are:
ARAB
Logan Silva
Josh Roe
Patrick Lawler
John Ray Wilks
Hayden O’Reilly
JD Hall
Drew Puccio
Brody McCain
Spencer Strickland
Aiden Cox
Reed Willis
Dakota NeSmith
GUNTERSVILLE
Brandon Fussell
McCormack Langford
Cole Bryan
John Michael McElrath
Avery Clifton
Cal Bearden
Royce Baucom
Julyan Jordan
Tay Armmer
Evan Taylor
DOUGLAS
Jonathan Fountaine
Eli Teal
Dakota Stewart
Jaycob Calloway
Cooper Butler
Tanner Edmondson
Michael Smith
BOAZ
Gavin Smart
Tyler Pierce
Bo Hester
Walker Holland
Korbyn Pitts
ALBERTVILLE
Isaac Henderson
Hunter Smith
ASBURY
Liam Biddix
Jacob Lindsay
DAR
Brady Largen
Seth Satterfield
BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN
Ian Garner
HONORABLE MENTION
ALBERTVILLE
Xavier Havis
Elijah Filus
Julius Staten
Sawyer West
Cooper Colvin
Conner Lowery
Christian Ramirez
Anthony Hollis
ARAB
Hagan Stewart
Dylan Morrow
Drew Williams
ASBURY
Trey Childress
Haden Morton
BOAZ
Tristan Childers
Presley Fant
Connor Washburn
Wade Dobbins
Elijah Kelly
Jakai Hudgins
Javius Hudgins
BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN
Joey Cox
Evan Parks
Anthony Webb
DAR
Collin Cantrell
Braden Stapler
DOUGLAS
Will Bishop
Kenyon Watkins
Gabe Lawrence
Landon Abernathy
Isaac Baker
Logan Abernathy
GUNTERSVILLE
CJ Gomera
Sam Canady
Antonio Spurgeon
Date Peterson
Nick Carfagno
Ethan Pass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.