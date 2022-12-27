Selected by the eight head coaches in the county, the 2022 All-Marshall County Football Team was released before Christmas.

Coaches voted 45 players to this year’s squad, led by Arab with 14 selections. Guntersville was next with 11 choices.

Arab’s Drake Franklin claimed Offensive Player of the Year honors. Co-Defensive Players of the Year were EJ Havis of Guntersville and Will Caneer of Arab.

Boaz’s Jose Arreguin received Athlete/Special Teams Player of the Year. He set a school record by kicking a 50-yard field goal in 2022.

Coach of the Year went to Lee Ozmint of Arab. In his fourth year, he guided the Knights to the best season in school history. They compiled an 11-2 record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Players who made first team All-Marshall County are:

ARAB

Logan Silva

Josh Roe

Patrick Lawler

John Ray Wilks

Hayden O’Reilly

JD Hall

Drew Puccio

Brody McCain

Spencer Strickland

Aiden Cox

Reed Willis

Dakota NeSmith

GUNTERSVILLE

Brandon Fussell

McCormack Langford

Cole Bryan

John Michael McElrath

Avery Clifton

Cal Bearden

Royce Baucom

Julyan Jordan

Tay Armmer

Evan Taylor

DOUGLAS

Jonathan Fountaine

Eli Teal

Dakota Stewart

Jaycob Calloway

Cooper Butler

Tanner Edmondson

Michael Smith

BOAZ

Gavin Smart

Tyler Pierce

Bo Hester

Walker Holland

Korbyn Pitts

ALBERTVILLE

Isaac Henderson

Hunter Smith

ASBURY

Liam Biddix

Jacob Lindsay

DAR

Brady Largen

Seth Satterfield

BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN

Ian Garner

HONORABLE MENTION

ALBERTVILLE

Xavier Havis

Elijah Filus

Julius Staten

Sawyer West

Cooper Colvin

Conner Lowery

Christian Ramirez

Anthony Hollis

ARAB

Hagan Stewart

Dylan Morrow

Drew Williams

ASBURY

Trey Childress

Haden Morton

BOAZ

Tristan Childers

Presley Fant

Connor Washburn

Wade Dobbins

Elijah Kelly

Jakai Hudgins

Javius Hudgins

BRINDLEE MOUNTAIN

Joey Cox

Evan Parks

Anthony Webb

DAR

Collin Cantrell

Braden Stapler

DOUGLAS

Will Bishop

Kenyon Watkins

Gabe Lawrence

Landon Abernathy

Isaac Baker

Logan Abernathy

GUNTERSVILLE

CJ Gomera

Sam Canady

Antonio Spurgeon

Date Peterson

Nick Carfagno

Ethan Pass

