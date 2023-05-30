The Boaz Public Library has decided to redecorate their children’s area, and they went above and beyond. Savannah Galliher said, “We kinda wanted to revamp the kids’ area, make it more inviting, turn it into a fairytale sorta theme where their imagination can just go with them.”
Galliher is the Children’s Services Librarian who leads the children during story time. Galliher told us that during Storytime the kids sit and listen after walking around the library singing songs and playing instruments. Afterwards they make a craft based on the story.
Tuesday, May 16th’s story was “If You Give a Dog a Donut” by Laura Numeroff. The story teaches the kids that if you do give a dog a donut, he will only want more things. The craft afterward was a construction paper donut with rainbow sprinkles. Preschool Storytime is a creative outlet for children who are ready for learning with their buddies before they have to go to kindergarten. Preschool Storytime is every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. by the tree in the library with Galliher.
The library will also be putting on Sensory Storytime every third Monday at 10 a.m. The library advertises that it will have dim lights, small attendance, sensory-friendly toys and a quiet space. If you have any questions about Storytime or Sensory Storytime contact Galliher at 256-593-3000 or email her at savannah.galliher@cityofboaz.org
In redecorating the kids’ section, Donald Walker caught the attention of the librarians with his murals in downtown Boaz. Not only did Walker paint a mural on the wall where story time is conducted, but he also constructed and painted a tree for the library. The mural on the wall is made up of a few familiar cartoon characters, such as the most famous Great Dane Scooby Doo. Walker began the tree around the end of March, and it took about a month to build and finish before the kiddos could camp out around it. Galliher said that Walker had made trees for some other libraries and when they saw how amazing the trees were, they decided they had to have one.
The tree is right next to the story time area, completed with a grassy carpet, tree trunk pillows, and little tents. The tree is a reading area for the children and their imaginations. When asked how the children responded to the tree, Galliher said, “They love it, they absolutely love it.”
Tracy Brand brought her grandchildren to Storytime. Oliver, or Olly, and Callie Brannon both continued to play around the tree and small kitchen set. Brand explained that because both Callie and Olly were born during Covid, the kids weren’t used to going out, but Storytime gives them the perfect opportunity to play with other children. Olly was able to demonstrate how much fun the new tree truly is for the little visitors of the library as he ran around and through the trunk, stopping every now and then to play with his toy truck. As Brand continued to talk about Storytime, she made one thing clear - Savannah Galliher is the heart and soul of Storytime and when she’s not there, it’s just not the same, in her opinion.
