Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson has announced he will run for reelection in 2022, and he hopes his track record serving in the position will speak for itself.
“My platform is going to be basically the same thing I’ve been doing for the county for the last 11 years,” Hutcheson told The Reporter.
After an unsuccessful bid for chairman in 2006, Hutcheson took office in 2010 when the county was in poor financial shape, he said.
“We had roughly $3 million dollars put aside ... then we had a tornado come in that did $6 million-worth of damage. We didn’t have enough money to pay for it. So it really concerned me.”
He said he got to work making a 5-year and 10-year plan to get the county back on more solid financial footing. Since then, the General Fund has grown five times what it was in 2010, to roughly $15 million, Hutcheson said, all without taking a single day off in nine years.
The chairman was also able to secure funding to increase security for the county’s schools.
“We didn’t have any school resource officers in the schools,” Hutcheson said. “We worked out a plan to put some temporary employees in the school and then later on we did a car tag fee. Now we have a school resource officer in each school.”
The chairman said he was also able to secure funding to place security officers at the county courthouse in Guntersville and Albertville.
“This courthouse here [in Guntersville] hadn’t had any attention in 20 or 30 years,” he said. “They didn’t even have a name on the building.”
Hutcheson said he had much of the building renovated, from fixing flooding issues in the basement to redoing the carpet on the upper levels.
“Basically you look at the courthouse chambers and then that’s a very good example of what I’ve tried to do throughout the whole courthouse,” he said.
He also spruced up the Albertville courthouse and improved many of the local parks, but much of the focus for the last five years has been two major renovation projects: the county jail and animal shelter.
“The last 5-year plan was basically for the jail and animal shelter,” Hutcheson said. “I had been saving up money in a separate account ever since I came into office. Hopefully, I could save up enough money to do [the jail] without having to borrow any money.”
Since then, however, the costs for supplies and materials more than doubled, he said, turning what he thought would be a $4-5 million renovation for the jail to a nearly $9 million project. The county was able to put more than $5 million toward the jail, but recently secured a $3-million bond to cover the rest. The county’s bond rating was another thing the chairman said he helped improve since he came into office, now to a AA rating, which is near the highest rating, he said.
“I’m very conservative with doing bond issues,” he said. “I want to keep the county out of debt as much as possible.”
Aside from bonds, another way the county has been able to get funds is from the state legislature or federal grants.
“I’m very proud to get more money in two years than we had gotten in the last 20 years — outside money; I’m not talking about the routine gas tax and all that,” he said.
The animal shelter project is currently out for bid for the third time. Previous attempts brought in quotes that were too high for the commission to consider, the lowest being roughly $$675,000. Hutcheson said he’s been trying to work out a balance with the shelter that could please those who are pushing for more better upgrades to the current building and those who rather the county spend their money on fixing roads or other projects.
“I’m trying to work out a balance. I want to make that happen,” he said. “I desperately want to make that happen… You can’t save every animal. My goal is to save as many animals as we possibly can with the money we’ve got.”
Last year, he said the shelter took in 278 dogs and was able to save all but one.
The 2022 election will be the first time since taking office that Hutcheson will have an opponent to run against as Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst has also announced his candidacy for commission chairman.
“I’m going to run a good, clean campaign,” Hutcheson said. “Put out the facts of what I’ve done. I’ve got a record to run on.”
