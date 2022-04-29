This is an opinion column.
Decoration season has always been important in my family.
My late father, Edwin Allen, served as treasurer of the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery fund for more than 50 years. Part of his duties included being the contact person for funeral homes requesting to inter a body in our cemetery.
Daddy and Mother served as caretakers of our cemetery for a period of time following his early retirement from the USDA in 1988. Today, David Hester does an outstanding job of maintaining our hillside cemetery and keeping it looking beautiful year round.
When I was growing up, I remember Liberty Baptist Cemetery overflowing with cars, which forced folks to park alongside both sides of the county road in front of the cemetery on the first Sunday in May, which is when we celebrate our decoration.
These days, more and more folks choose to decorate on the Thursday, Friday or Saturday before the first Sunday in May. This year, the first Sunday in May falls on the 1st for the initial time since 2016. According to timeanddate.com, it won’t happen again until 2033.
Benny Martin succeeded Daddy as our cemetery fund treasurer. David Hester, Kenneth Colvin and my brother, Jeff, serve on the cemetery committee with Benny.
A few years ago, Jeff and Benny asked Daddy and Kenneth to help them develop a chart listing all the graves and the reserved plots. Daddy and Kenneth knew everything by heart, but they’re the only ones who did. Their knowledge of our cemetery amazed me.
My parents, several of my Hammonds relatives and some of my Colvin relatives are buried in Liberty Cemetery. My Allen grandparents and several of my Allen relatives are buried in Macedonia No. 2 Cemetery in the Oak Hill community.
My uncle, Thomas Allen, reminded me recently that Macedonia celebrates decoration on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, and not the second Saturday in May. This year, Macedonia’s decoration is May 7, which is the first Saturday of the month.
I thank God for the precious memories I have of those whose graves I will visit this May, and I look forward to that glad reunion day when I’ll see them all again.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.