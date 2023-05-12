The identities of three passengers in a fatal vehicle wreck in April have been released.
According to ALEA officials, the passengers in a 2009 Toyota Tundra have been identified as Cesar Arano-Rosales, 55, and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez, 40, both of Columbus, Miss., and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia, 41, of Caledonia.
At about 10:10 p.m. April 26, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 59 northbound near the 182-mile marker, approximately four miles south of Attalla, in Etowah County.
In the crash, Jimie M. Francisco, 31, of Crossville, was fatally injured when the 2001 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Toyota Tundra driven by Nelson Loesa-Fernandez.
After the collision, the Toyota caught fire. Francisco, the Toyota’s driver, and three passengers in the Toyota were all fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. The identification of the passengers was dependent on autopsies and other tests conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
