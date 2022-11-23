BOAZ, Ala. — During Boaz City Schools’ Board of Education meeting Nov. 17, an “extraordinary compensation” for the district’s faculty and staff was approved.
More than 300 employees will receive a one-time payment of $750. It should be sent out to employees by the end of the semester, officials said.
“Any organization, large or small, is only as strong as the individuals of which it is composed. Our community is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of people working each day to provide exceptional educational opportunities for our students,” Superintendent Todd Haynie said. “Over the last few weeks and months, our school district has been recognized at both the state and national level for our commitment to academic excellence, as well as our extracurricular and athletic endeavors. All of this is because of the hard work of our faculty and staff. We want all of the members of our organization to know that we truly appreciate the work they are doing for our schools, community, and most importantly our students.”
With state law prohibiting bonuses, Haynie said the payment was specifically for future work in the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.
“We ask our people to do a lot,” Haynie said. “From covering classes that are difficult to staff due to limited substitutes, extra planning due to new accountability laws in math and reading, staying after hours to plan with colleagues, planning for upcoming state monitoring, and continuing to do extra cleaning and sanitation due to COVID and the flu — all of these things continue to add to their workloads. Our board recognizes the extensive efforts of our people.”
Boaz City Schools includes five institutions — Boaz High School, Boaz Middle School, Boaz Intermediate School, Corley Elementary School and Boaz Elementary School — with more than 2,400 students.
