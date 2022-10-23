Multiple agencies responded to a reported drowning near Honeycomb Sunday afternoon.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed his office was summoned to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Divers and volunteers with the Guntersville and Union rescue squads, Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, Guntersville Fire Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched from a boat ramp near Guntersville Marina and Erwin Marine Sales just off U.S. 431 at about 10:45 a.m.
Initial reports stated a 5-year-old child was missing in the water.
Once officials arrived on scene, they discovered a missing boater was actually a male kin his 50s who was in a flat-bottom boat with his brother, according to Guntersville Fire officials.
The boat had no motor, and the men were paddling out into the water when one of the brothers stood and fell out of the boat. He was reportedly wearing a life jacket, but it came off when he fell into the water.
The second brother dove into the water to try to rescue the first man but was unsuccessful.
Divers from the Guntersville Fire Department searched the water, which is estimated to be 10 to 15 feet deep.
ALEA launched a helicopter to assist in the search. At least six boats from the rescue squads, fire department and ALEA were in the water with divers, searchers and volunteers dragging the bottom.
Additional details will be released later as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.