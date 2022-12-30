1) Snead State baseball wins first ACCC title
OXFORD, Ala. (May 2022) — For the first time ever, the Snead State Community College baseball team became a conference champion.
In May, Snead State knocked off Wallace Dothan Community College 14-3 in nine innings to win the program’s first-ever Alabama Community College Conference tournament title.
With the victory, the Parsons earned an automatic berth into the NJCAA College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Triston Todorowski, the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, only gave up five hits and two runs over eight innings of work. The righthander struck out four.
“What a game. Our kids are unbelievable; they really fight for each other,” said Snead State Head Coach Casey Underwood. “The first two games were a back-and-forth battle. The crowd was awesome today, and playing in that environment in front of so many of our fans really helped us out. I want to thank everyone from the college that came out to support us as well, the staff, administration. Thank you for support, and Mayor Dyar, too.”
Coach Underwood, who took the reins from Coach Gerry Ledbetter in 2018, was named the 2022 ACCC Coach of the Year. In his four seasons as the head coach at Snead State, he’s compiled a 120-55 record, including a 42-14 record this season.
The Parsons’ 42 wins this year are the most in a season in the history of SSCC baseball.
“I’ve been here for three years, and I have never been on a team like this. I love these guys,” said sophomore Julian Sauger. “This is a really special feeling. I’m at a loss for words right now, but we have more work to do, so that is the focus now.”
Three Snead State players made the ACCC All-Tournament Team – Austin Young, Julian Sauger, and Carter Frederick.
The Parsons coaching staff is rounded out by Assistant Coaches Gerry Ledbetter, Andrew Porch, and Cameron Furr.
“It’s a great time to be at Snead State,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “We are excelling on the fields, in the classrooms, and as an institution. Janet and I are proud of our players, the coaches, and the staff that makes it possible for our student-athletes to excel at this level. It takes a village, and we are happy to be part of the village at Snead State.”
2) Guntersville girls basketball wins first state crown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 2022) — For the first time in program history, the Guntersville Wildcats are queens of the court.
The Wildcats built an early lead, then held on down the stretch, capped by a blocked shot from Lainie Phillips to preserve a 40-37 win over Lee-Huntsville, and the first State Championship in team history. The Wildcats ended the season on an 18-game winning streak, and complete a two-year turnaround that saw Guntersville lose 13-straight games before Kenny Hill took over in the summer of 2020.
“It’s overwhelming,” Hill said. “This is the first state title in Guntersville girls basketball history. We felt like, these first three years, and this is Year 2, that we had a shot. We thought we had a shot last year, we definitely thought we had a shot this year. I always told them nothing’s promised, don’t look at, ‘we’re juniors and sophomores, we got next year,’ no you need to get it now, because tomorrow is not promised. These ladies have worked, they went through some trials, some adversity, even in this game there was a lot of adversity. They handled it and they led beginning to end.”
Olivia Vandergriff scored 15 points on her way to being named Tournament MVP, and Tazi Harris had 13 points and 17 rebounds, her second-straight double-double in Birmingham.
Leading by three with 11 seconds left, the Wildcats put pressure on the Generals on the inbound to get the clock moving. With Phillips square in front of the Lee shooter who pulled up for a game-tying 3-point attempt, Phillips timed her block perfectly, knocking down the shot and securing the championship.
“We were just saying, ‘This is our game, we’re not going to let them take it away from us,’” Vandergriff said of the team’s mindset before the final possession. “We’ve worked extremely hard, and we knew that in that moment we just were completely locked in and we knew we were going to be state champs.
“Lainie Phillips, she played great defense, she got a hand on the ball, and then Brylee Hill she secured the ball, those two, their defense finished that possession out for us and won us the game.”
In what was almost a repeat of Wednesday’s semifinal win over Charles Henderson, the Wildcats controlled play for the better part of three quarters, stretching their lead to as much as 15 with just over 90 seconds remaining in the third, before Lee made their move and made the Wildcats sweat to the finish.
Lee, who were also seeking their first championship, closed the third in a hurry. After making just 5 of 35 shots to that point, the Generals then hit four of their next five, including a pair of 3-pointers, to close within 30-22 after three.
The push continued in the fourth where the Generals got the open-ing basket and a free throw to make it a five-point game. Ivey Marsh scored on Guntersville’s next possession, but a three from Lee’s Je’Nyiah Silas and a layup at the rim, sandwiched around a Phillips’ free throw, cut the lead to three before Silas fouled out on an inbound play after a free throw.
After both teams missed free throws, Harris grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the putback to stretch the lead back to four at 35-31 with 3:40 to play. Another Lee layup cut it to two once again.
Vandergriff then hit a pair of free throws to make it 37-33, only to be answered by another tough drive from Lee making it 37-35 Guntersville with 2:17 to play. From there, Lee turned it over on back-to-back possessions via travel, but were kept alive after Guntersville went just 1 of 3 on the ensuing free throws. With under 30 seconds to play, Lee forced a steal as Guntersville gained halfcourt, then seeing Lonan Harris hit a runner for Lee to make it 38-37.
Vandergriff again showed her calm after the basket, knocking down a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to three, guaranteeing no worse than overtime, and setting the stage for Phillips’ block, which was then recovered by Brylee Hill, who dribbled out the clock, setting off the celebration.
With the first championship in school history in the books, the Wildcats will be heavy favorites to repeat, returning every player on the roster.
“Great, great, great, great effort all season,” Hill said. “To finish the season on an 18-game winning streak is just mind blowing for me ... love this team, and love these ladies. We’re going to take about three weeks off, and they deserve it.”
Guntersville finishes the season at 30-5, a season that also included regular season and tournament titles in area play, and a Marshall County Tournament title.
3) Snead softball advances to World Series
BOAZ, Ala. (May 2022) — Nine years ago when head coach Tracy Grindrod and Holli Mitchell took over the Snead State softball program, the Parsons had never played a postseason game, let alone made the Junior College Softball World Series.
Nearly nine seasons later, the Parsons have qualified for the ACCC Tournament in all but one year, and after a series victory over Spartanburg College last week, the Parsons are back in the JUCO Softball World Series for the first time since 2017, and just the second time in program history.
“Of course, our goal each year is to get them back to the national tournament, give them an opportunity to play for a national title,” Grindrod said. “We established that again this fall when we got this team together, and that was our goal.
“As we worked during the season, we have a very tough conference schedule, the ACCC is a very good, so it’s a dog eat dog daily battle and it really prepares you for top-level competition as we get down near the end of the season and into the postseason. We wanted to try and win the ACCC championship and came up a game short, but by getting into the championship game that gave us the opportunity to work our way through the Mid-Atlantic District and that happened to be Spartanburg College.”
Snead State’s softball team saw its season come to an end late Wednesday night, falling to Chattanooga State by a 7-3 final in the second round of the elimination bracket at the Junior College Softball World Series.
4) Fyffe Red Devils win fourth football state title in five years
AUBURN, Ala. (December 2022) — Brodie Hicks rushed for 235 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead Fyffe to a 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A State Championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The state title was Fyffe’s sixth since 2014. The Red Devils also won championships in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Hicks was named the game’s most valuable player after his performance. He carried the ball 45 times.
Fyffe dominated the time of possession, keeping the ball almost 35 minutes to B.B. Comer’s 13 minutes. The Red Devils also scored on six of the seven times they drove inside the Tiger 20.
B.B. Comer got off to a quick start on the opening possession. Kamore Harris scored on a 67-yard run on the game’s second play. Devin Harvey rushed for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 38 seconds into the game.
Fyffe was forced to punt on its first possession and B.B. Comer took possession at its 31.
The Tigers drove to the Fyffe 42, where on second down, Harvey missed a wide open receiver. Two plays later, Harvey was sacked by Tucker Wilks on fourth down and Fyffe took over at its 45 to begin its first scoring drive.
After Hicks rushed for 6 yards, Blake Dobbins completed a 40-yard pass to Evan Chandler to the B.B. Comer 9. Chandler caught the ball after it bounced off a Tiger defender.
Eighth-grader Ryder Gipson scored the touchdown on fourth-and-goal on a 1-yard run with 3:16 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed.
On B.B. Comer’s first play of the following possession, Fyffe’s Will Arnold forced a Harvey fumble and Chandler recovered at the Tiger 21.
Three plays later, Hicks scored on a 6-yard run with 1:43 left in the first. Again the two-point try failed and Fyffe led 12-8.
On the ensuing kickoff, Yahir Balcazar’s pooch kick was not fielded by a Tiger and Hunter Machen recovered it at the B.B. Comer 24.
Hicks ran for 8, then Gipson for 15 before Hicks punched it in on a 1-yard touchdown run. Balcazar added the point-after to extend the Red Devil lead to 19-8 with 53 seconds left in the opening quarter.
B.B. Comer took its next possession 65 yards in seven plays to cut the lead to 19-16. The touchdown came on a 44-yard pass from Harvey to Richard Weed. Harvey passed to James Carmichael for the two-point conversion.
Fyffe’s last touchdown of the first half was set up by a Tiger turnover. Simon Hicks intercepted Harvey at the Tiger 33 with 1:32 left in the first half.
Brodie Hicks scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 1-yard run with 13 seconds left in the half. Balcazar’s PAT gave Fyffe a 26-16 halftime lead.
Fyffe took the second half-kickoff and began a classic Fyffe touchdown drive, driving 63-yards, using 11 plays and over half of the third quarter clock. Brodie Hicks scored on a 19-yard run with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Balcazar’s extra point made it 33-16.
B.B. Comer cut the lead to 33-22 on a seven-play, 69-yard drive with 9:27 left in the game. The score came on an 8-yard run by Tristan Garrett. The two-point conversion failed.
Fyffe then put the game away with another classic touchdown drive - going 59 yards, using 11 plays (all rushing) and using 5:22. Brodie Hicks scored on a 7-yard run on fourth-and goal with 3:57 remaining. Balcazar’s point after made it 40-22.
Harris added a late touchdown for the Tigers on a 3-yard run with 2:58 left. The two-point attempt failed.
Fyffe recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Harris finished with 182 yards on 20 carries.
5) Boaz boys swim rules Class 1A-5A, wins second state title
BOAZ, Ala. (December 2022) — Going into the State championships, the boys team knew it was going to be a very competitive meet. They would be going up against Gulf Shores and UMS-Wright, both teams that moved down from 6A/7A for the 2022-23 athletic season due to reclassification.
This year the men’s team was able to qualify in 17 individual events. Andrew Duke qualified for State in diving as a seventh grader and finished fifth overall at state.
“Jack Whitmire, Reese Cobb and Adam Holbrook will be graduating this year,” Boaz head coach Dusty Thomas said. “They have all been an integral part of BHS swimming and diving.
“Adam was part of the State championship team for the Pirates in 2018. They were all part of two relays and two individual events this year, as they have been for the past few years. Replacing them is not going to be an easy feat to say the least. All three of these swimmers will be greatly missed, but I have thoroughly enjoyed spending the time we have had together on this journey.
“It’s been a good ride coaching all three of those guys, and I truly am privileged to have them call me their coach.”
The 200 medley relay, which was able to secure a silver medal and set a new BHS record, included Holbrook, Jude Burlison, Whitmire and Cobb.
The 200 freestyle relay, which was able to secure a silver medal, was comprised of Burlison, Brian Sibaja, Peyton Troxtel and Holbrook. The 400 free relay, which was able to secure a silver medal and establish a new BHS record, was made up of Whitmire, Jonathan Giddens, Troxtel and Cobb.
“This year’s BHS men’s team rewrote the record book, literally,” Thomas said. “Every BHS men’s record was broken this year except for one. The one that was not broken was established last year.”
Whitmire set the tone for the Pirates in the first individual swim in the finals by shattering his already established record in 200 freestyle by over seven seconds, in which he was able to secure the bronze medal.
He was also able to lower his 100 butterfly personal record by more than three seconds, on his way to picking up another bronze medal. He dropped a total of 10.37 seconds in his individual finals events.
“To drop that much time at a high school championship meet is unheard of,” Thomas said.
Burlison claimed sixth in 100 breaststroke. Cobb finished fourth in both 100 freestyle and backstroke. Giddens came in fifth in 500 free and seventh in backstroke.
Sibaja finished seventh in butterfly, and Brayden Sims finished fifth in individual medley. Troxtel took sixth in IM and eighth in backstroke.
Holbrook, the most decorated swimmer in Boaz High School history, brought home a gold medal in backstroke and a silver medal in butterfly. He set a new BHS record in 100 butterfly. He also lowered his already established BHS record in 100 backstroke.
At the end of the day, the BHS boys team won the 1A-5A State championship, beating second place Gulf Shores High School by 35 points.
Since 2017, the boys team has finished third, first, third, second, second and first. The BHS men’s team has won two AHSAA championships in the past five years.
