Rep. Wes Kitchens loves basketball. It’s only natural.
His grandfather John Kitchens famously coached DAR to the 1965 state championship, then went on to a Hall of Fame career as Snead’s longtime coach. His dad Brad Kitchens has coached off and on throughout his long education career and is currently the head varsity girls’ coach at Arab. Uncle Lance has “coached everywhere” in Wes’ words, with stops at Claysville, Boaz, Albertville and Arab.
Despite his busy schedule in the state house, Wes still finds time to stay involved in basketball. He helps broadcast Arab games for WRAB radio.
He was at Guntersville Tuesday night broadcasting alongside Arab Hall of Famer Archie Anderson. The game meant a little more to Wes than just the usual Guntersville-Arab rivalry.
“Coach Brett Self and I were roommates for a year at Auburn,” Wes said. “We both worked for the basketball team. I was still an undergraduate and he was a graduate assistant working on his graduate degree. You are not going to find many who love the game of basketball and coach with the same energy as Brett.”
Wes served as the video coordinator for the Auburn women’s team under Coach Nell Fortner. He then became the director of basketball operations at the University of Denver before moving back home
Laying out legislative priorities
The 2022 regular legislative session starts soon after the current special session and Kitchens spoke recently about some of the things likely to come up:
American Rescue Fund – “There are multiple pots of money coming in. Altogether, it could be close to a billion dollars. The money is coming in waves and we will be working closely with the Department of the Treasury to make sure what we come up with meets the guidelines. We want whatever we do to be something that is valuable long-term to the citizens of Alabama, hopefully including work on making broadband more accessible.”
Pro-life legislation – “This one is very important to me. We are talking about an act to streamline, clarify and improve the adoption process, making it easier for adoption agencies to get more children more easily placed in their forever homes. Pro-life legislation doesn’t just stop with abortion bills. It’s also about taking care of the children once they are born.”
First responder protection – “We want to pass an act that it makes it a felony to assault first responders, including firemen and paramedics. Police have this now but we want to expand it to include all first responders.”
Pre-K expansion – “This is one of my personal issues,” Rep. Kitchens said. “I was the chairman of the Pre-K Study Commission and we will be submitting our report back to the legislature. We want to look at different partnerships to make Pre-K more accessible. We would like any family who wants to send a 4-year-old to Pre-K to be able to do so. This has become a passion of mine as I have toured Pre-K classrooms around the state.”
Budgets – “We had one of the top economies coming out of COVID. Our budgeting process allowed us to not have to go into proration. We passed a record education budget last year and I anticipate we will be able to pass another record education budget this year."
Entertainment district – The only local bill currently in the works would make an entertainment district in downtown Albertville similar to the one in Guntersville. Rep. Kerry Rich is carrying that bill since it is in his district.
Employee bonuses – Rep. Kitchens said they are working on a plan for bonus checks for state employees, teachers and state retirees. “It has been many years since they have received a COLA or a bonus. With inflation rising, we want to do something to help them."
