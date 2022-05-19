Five women are competing for the title of “Ms. Senior Marshall County 2022.”
The winner will be crowned in the 10th anniversary of the pageant, set for Saturday, May 21, 2-4 p.m. at the Guntersville Senior Center stage in Guntersville. There is a complimentary cupcake reception to follow. Tickets are $5.
The contestants are from all over north Alabama and will compete in five categories and model three outfits. The queen will represent Marshall County in the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant held in July and possibly in the Ms. Senior World Pageant held in Biloxi, MS in November.
“The total of People’s Choice (an award voted on by the audience who adds a dollar to a vase for their favorite contestant) will be donated back to the Marshall County Council on Aging – Meals on Wheels this year to help feed our homebound,” said pageant director, Dawn Hagstrom.
Ms. Senior World 60’s, Tammy Little Haynes will be performing and Ms. Senior Alabama, 2014 Renee Pierce along with appearances from Ms. Senior Alabama, 2021 Dana Self and 2015 Ms. Senior Huntsville, Becky Rowe will also perform. Tim Hays is returning as lead singer in the opening number with all of the contestants dancing together.
