With 17,755 votes cast out of 74,417 registered voters in Etowah County's Primary Election, the results are as follows:
Republican Primary
Alabama House of Representatives District 28
Mack Butler . . . . . 2,652 votes; 52.0%
Gil Isbell . . . . . 2,450; 48.0%
Alabama House of Representatives District 29
Jamie Grant . . . . . 2,516; 51.3%
Mark Gidley . . . . . 2,386; 48.7%
Etowah County Board of Education Place 5
Doug Sherrod . . . . . 5,456; 53.7%
Lucas Hallmark . . . . . 4,710; 46.3%
Etowah County Commission District 4
Tim Ramsey . . . . . 1,646; 54.6%
Jeff Overstreet . . . . . 1,369; 45.4%
Etowah County Sheriff
Jonathon Horton . . . . . 10,815; 68.8%
Leonard Kiser . . . . . 4,896; 31.2%
Democratic Primary
Etowah County Commission District 5
Jeffery Washington . . . . . 659; 54.0%
Carolyn Parker . . . . . 561; 46.0%
