Residents in Sardis City will soon have a second fire hall giving more efficient coverage to the city.
Sardis City Fire Chief Johnny Crosson said the new two-bay metal building will be erected in the 5000 block of Leeth Gap Road.
“I’ve been able to pretty much cut the city in half and this second station will serve about 49% of all the calls we get within a year,” Crosson said.
The building will be located about a quarter mile from Whitesville Elementary School, he said.
The new station will house two apparatus Crosson said, although what two trucks is not yet decided.
Funding for the building will come from several sources, including $75,000 from American Rescue and Recovery Act funds; $8,000 from grants secured by the fire department; and roughly $27,000 from the city’s general fund.
Crosson hoped to have the building up and operational by the end of the summer.
In other first responder related business, councilman also:
• Approved purchasing a 2022 Ford Explorer for the city’s police department. The vehicle will be purchased from Woody Anderson in Huntsville for $34,967.
Mayor Russell Amos said he was in favor of buying the new vehicle now because supplies of new vehicles have been limited due to supply issues.
“Who knows if there will be new cars available in the future,” he said.
• Approved purchasing four new sets of protective turnout gear for new firefighters. Each set is expected to cost at least $3,000. Fire tax funds, a donation and a grant will be used to purchase the gear, Crosson said.
Two new firefighters are on the roster and additional candidates are under consideration, Crosson said. They all will need new turnouts.
In other business, city leaders also approved spending up to an estimated $120,000 to pave Son Johnson Road from the new bridge to Leeth Gap Road.
Amos said the county has plans to tar and gravel a portion of the roadway from the bridge up to Happy Hill Cutoff Road and once that is complete, will turn the road over to the city for maintenance. To prolong the roadway’s wear, the asphalt will be applied to the entire roadway length, Amos said.
• Learned there will be a planned power outage Wednesday, April 20, from 11:30 p.m. to about 6 a.m. TVA has scheduled a transmission outage for the Whitesboro Substation and the outage is expected to impact Whitesboro, Sardis City, Aroney and Rhodentown areas. Check the Cherokee Electric Co-op for more information.
• Plans for the city’s annual festival in June are well underway, Amos said. So far, four musical acts have been confirmed to play during the festival set for June 25 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Vendors will not have to pay a fee to participate in the festival.
Council members approved sponsoring a dessert and ice cream contest during the festival. Prizes will be given to the first and second place winners for ice cream and dessert categories
