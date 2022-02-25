This is a Faith opinion column.
I would like to dive into the Scripture concerning Lot’s rescue from Sodom. (There are some points in this passage that make it on my list of things to ask the Lord about one day.) Anyway, two angels entered the city, and Lot met them at the gate.
I will not proceed to go into the details; however, I do challenge you to read it again to perhaps find seemingly new nuggets that have been missed in the past as I did. The point I would like to shine the light on today is this: There is a time to stay and a time to leave.
I don’t know why Lot had not already left this wicked city. We can speculate that his family didn’t want to leave, as later his wife was caught looking back and got a little salty.
It is written that he was vexed in his soul because of the deeds of the men who lived there. It truly bothered him. So why did he stay?
Maybe he thought he could bring about a change. Maybe he thought that he was supposed to be there to be a light to them. I don’t know. I do believe there are times that the Lord positions us around those who don’t know Him for us to show Him to them.
However, I also know according to the Word that not everyone wants to change. Not everyone will receive what we have to say.
The challenge is to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit—to know when to walk away. Should we choose to remain against the leading of the Holy Spirit, the influence we may hope to have on them can mutate into our being influenced by them.
Our effect on the world can become overridden by its effect on us if we do not learn when to shake the dust off our feet and go.
There is a time for everything…
I encourage you to find out what time it is and obey the Lord.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.