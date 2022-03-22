One man is dead and another charged with murder after a stabbing in Grant Monday night.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies responded to a call at about 9 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Olinger Road, Scottsboro. The residence is on Grant Mountain, just inside the Marshall County line.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a white male suffering from stab wounds.
Medics were called but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, Guthrie said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Deputies took Andrew Landers, 29, of Phil Campbell, into custody and charged him with murder.
He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under no bond.
Guthrie said the motive for the stabbing may stem from an argument over a woman. However, an investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were made available Tuesday morning.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation with the State Department of Forensics Sciences.
