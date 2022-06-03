The Albertville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the 3rd Annual Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff in partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association on June 11, 2022.
The competition will take place in the former Farmer’s Market parking lot behind the Chamber. Teams from all over the Southeast will compete to win cash prizes. This year’s contest will be a DOUBLE cookoff. There will be two separate steak cookoffs with a chance to win double the payout. The winner of each event will move on to the World Championship SCA competition in Texas later this year. Cash payouts for the steak portions of the contest are:
1st place: $1000
2nd place: $500
3rd place: $400
4th place: $300
5th place: $200
6-10th place: $100
There will also be two ancillary contests, a taco contest, and kid’s steak contest. The teams can win the following for both ancillary contests:
1st place: $125
2nd place: $75
3rd place: $50
4th place: $25
5th place: $25
In addition, the winners of the ancillary contests will also move on to the World Championship SCA competition.
Friday, June 10, a Jr Sizzle Cooking Class with be held from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Chamber. This class will be taught by three-time world champion Johnny Joseph of Johnny Joseph Steak Rub. This class is free but limited to 20 children (ages 4-15). Registration for the Jr Sizzle Class is through the Chamber website, www.albertvillechamberofcommerce.com.
Local teams are encouraged to compete! The team entry fee is $150 for the steak contest A or $300 for steak contest A&B, $25 for the taco contest and $25 for the kid’s steak contest. Breakfast will be provided for competing teams the morning of the contest. Microtel Inn & Suites of Albertville is offering a discounted rate to competing teams, mention the Sizzle when making your reservation if booked before May 30th. Teams register at www.steakcookoffs.com. Please contact the Albertville Chamber at (256) 878-3821 for more information.
The Albertville Chamber of Commerce and the Steak Cookoff Association would like to thank the presenting sponsors for this event, Foodland Plus of Albertville, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, Marshall County Tourism & Sports, and Santa Fe Cattle Co. And the spotlight sponsors Alabama Beer Promotions, Brindley’s Family Pharmacy, Huhtamaki, Jones Management Service, Liberty Bank, Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen, Randy Jones & Associates, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Wayne Farms, and WQSB/Power 107.5.
