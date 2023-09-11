Boaz City Council has a new member.
Matt Brannon was appointed by the existing city council and Mayor David Dyar during a meeting Monday night.
Brannon, a narcotics agent with the Bureau of Special Investigations arm of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, is expected to be formally sworn in later this week.
“I’m really excited,” Brannon said.
“I’ve worked for the city of Boaz as a police officer before I left to work for the state. I’m a military veteran. I’ve worn a uniform my whole life.
“My stepdad was a council member years ago. I have three children, and two of them are teenagers.
“I just feel like it if my time to give back to the city that has done so much for me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the city.”
Brannon replaces Jeff Sims who resigned his seat to become the city’s personnel and economic development director earlier this month.
Dyar said seven people applied for the seat.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter for a complete story.
