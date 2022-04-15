This is an opinion column.
I want to give a shout-out to my first cousin, Kim Allen, and say how proud I am of her for being the best of the best at her job. Recently, she was recognized as Optician of the Year for the Boaz Walmart’s region, which features 120 stores.
Bobby Green, a former store manager, gave Kim her start at the Boaz Walmart soon after she graduated from Crossville High School in 1992. She’s spent almost 30 years with the Boaz location and the company.
A decade or so ago, Kim changed jobs at the store and moved into the vision center, where her commitment, hard work, knowledge of the products and customer service helped make her the best optician in the region. I’ve heard that some vision center customers won’t allow anyone to wait on them but Kim.
Keep up the good work, cousin. I know Granddaddy and Grandmother Allen would be proud of you too.
Happy Easter
I plan to spend Easter Sunday in church with my family, but you’ll find me and my family in church every Sunday. Barring inclement weather, our church is open every Sunday, and not just on Easter.
My beautiful bride, Malarie, and I are practicing what the Bible teaches us when it comes to training up a child in the way they should go. We realize now is the time to instill in James, Brady and Maggie Jo the importance of church attendance, and not after they’ve become teens or young adults.
We at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community are looking forward to hearing the first Easter Sunday sermon from Jon Mayes, a former Fyffe Red Devil who became our pastor in December 2021. Something Brother Jon said in his April 10 sermon continues to resonate with me — is the life you’re living worth the price Jesus paid for you on the cross?
I hope we all remember the true meaning of Easter is about the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. May God richly bless all of you.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
