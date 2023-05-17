The Boaz Legacy Museum is about to start working on their sixth mural around the city of Boaz. The new mural will be on the corner of Mann and Main streets on the North end of downtown Boaz. This mural will be dedicated to the music of Boaz, specifically Sacred Harp and Gospel music but will feature other musicians and local groups. Gary Waldrop is helping the Legacy Museum to incorporate local music in the mural. Mr. Waldrop, Snead College and Boaz High School will all be featured as well.
Donald Walker is the artist who has worked on all five previous murals and will hopefully finish this one by the end of June. There will be a dedication but there is no set date as of right now, according to organizers.
Walker said he has always been a painter and artist, but started working on murals full time about 20 years ago.
Other examples of his work can be seen in several Boaz City schools, including Corley Elementary School, Boaz Elementary School and in the Boaz High School library.
The newest mural is on the side of the former Merle Norman Studio at Alabama 168 and Main Street. Directly across the street is a mural depicting Cobb’s Sand Mountain Sorghum business. Diagonally across the street is the city’s first murals honoring the city’s veterans and former mayors. All were created by Walker.
If you or a family member were a part of a music group from Boaz and would like to donate and have your name included in the mural, or to help sponsor the mural, you can contact Wayne Hunt, chairman of the Boaz Legacy Museum, at 256-302-2924. This mural is exclusively paid for by private donations from citizens and local businesses, any help is greatly appreciated, Hunt said.
