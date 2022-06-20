The players and coaches of the 5A State Championship winning Guntersville Wildcats girl’s basketball team received their championship rings on Thursday, commemorating the program’s first-ever state championship.
The team was at dinner in Auburn following a day of playing at a camp, when head coach Kenny Hill decided to surprise the team with the rings.
Each ring contains the player’s name along with the championship game score of 40-37 over Huntsville-Lee on one side, with the other side features a blue map commemorating the championship trophy the team received, along with the team’s 30-5 record for the season. The top portion of the ring contains the Guntersville basketball logo, surrounded by the words, ‘State Champions’.
The Wildcats are set to return every player off last season’s state championship-winning team, and have been hard at work this summer, traveling to a number of colleges around the state for camps and play dates.
The Wildcats are slated to begin their title defense this fall, opening the season on November 3 against Madison Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.