Boaz officials say the rest of the summer will be filled with detours around railroad crossings as renovation projects to improve the crossings have begun.
Boaz Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said the crossing at Wagner Drive was the third and most recent project and should be completed by mid-week.
“OmniTrax have been doing rehab work on the train crossing at Wagner Drive near the intersection of Wagner Drive and Industrial Boulevard,” Smith said.
“We anticipate it being done by Wednesday, but that is fluid. Weather and other factors could mean the work is completed sooner or lengthens the project by a day or more.”
The city has 16 crossings that will be upgraded to full-depth rubber thresholds to make the crossings smoother. Paving around the tracks will also be installed, Smtih said. However, Wagner Drive is on the city’s annual paving list and the length of the roadway will be repaved in the upcoming months.
Once work is completed at the Wagner Drive rail crossing, work will begin on the Emory Avenue crossing, Smith said. Work had been planned on the Willow Road crossing, but workers discovered bad rails there which will be replaced.
“Workers are planning to work eight days on and five days off until the work is completed,” Smith said.
He urged residents to check the city’s website for an updated list of rail crossing replacements.
