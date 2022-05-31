BOAZ – The moment symbolized two years of hard work and sacrifice, but it was with mixed emotions that 28 Snead State Community College students crossed the stage in the Bevill Center to receive their pins as members of the 2022 class of Registered Nurses.

The special pinning ceremony for the RNs was held Tuesday, May 10, as friends, family, and Snead State faculty and administration attended to celebrate the students’ accomplishments.

Members of the Snead State RN Class of 2022 are: 

Albertville

Ebony Borden, Rebecca Braden, John Eddings, Grace Galloway, Anna Grimes, Deyna Yuliana Maldonado, and Holly Waid.

 

Attalla

Ashley Norton. 

Boaz

Shay Colvin, Amanda McCormick and Rebecca Oden. 

Centre

Brooke Pack. 

Crossville

Angel Campbell and Kayla McCollum. 

Fort Payne

Barry Brown and Samantha Thomas. 

Gadsden

Bryson Bone and Becca Edwards.

Guntersville

Mikayla Black and Mallory Patterson. 

Horton

Rachel Cooper. 

Huntsville

Madeleine Damas.

Jacksonville

Brandy Webb. 

Oneonta

Kristi Hood.

Phenix City

Taquisha Nunnally.

Pisgah

Heather Dobbins.

Rainbow City

Anna Bothwell. 

Steele

Courtney Mashburn.

 

