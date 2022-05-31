BOAZ – The moment symbolized two years of hard work and sacrifice, but it was with mixed emotions that 28 Snead State Community College students crossed the stage in the Bevill Center to receive their pins as members of the 2022 class of Registered Nurses.
The special pinning ceremony for the RNs was held Tuesday, May 10, as friends, family, and Snead State faculty and administration attended to celebrate the students’ accomplishments.
Members of the Snead State RN Class of 2022 are:
Albertville
Ebony Borden, Rebecca Braden, John Eddings, Grace Galloway, Anna Grimes, Deyna Yuliana Maldonado, and Holly Waid.
Attalla
Ashley Norton.
Boaz
Shay Colvin, Amanda McCormick and Rebecca Oden.
Centre
Brooke Pack.
Crossville
Angel Campbell and Kayla McCollum.
Fort Payne
Barry Brown and Samantha Thomas.
Gadsden
Bryson Bone and Becca Edwards.
Guntersville
Mikayla Black and Mallory Patterson.
Horton
Rachel Cooper.
Huntsville
Madeleine Damas.
Jacksonville
Brandy Webb.
Oneonta
Kristi Hood.
Phenix City
Taquisha Nunnally.
Pisgah
Heather Dobbins.
Rainbow City
Anna Bothwell.
Steele
Courtney Mashburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.