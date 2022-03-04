From energy and election integrity to foreign policy and medical freedom, several Republican candidates running in the upcoming 2022 primary elections stopped by Bakers on Main Cafe in Guntersville last Thursday to speak to members of Marshall County Republican Women and their guests about the biggest issues facing the country.
The list of speakers included Mike Durant, running for U.S. Senate to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby; Gregory Cook, running for Alabama Supreme Court; Dean Odle, running for governor; and Stephen McLamb, who is seeking a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission.
“We all know this is a scary time in this country, and this election may dictate whether we succumb to a soclialist agenda or we dig our way out of this dilemma that we find ourselves in,” said Melanie Goff, member of the MCRW. “The key will be who we elect during the primary and the general election… We want a fighter, someone who’s going to defend our constitution and protect our rights.”
She added that many Americans have “rightfully” grown to district their leaders and they may be more cautious and discerning in who they vote for in this election cycle.
“We have to get this right. Our children’s futures depend on it.”
Stephen McLamb
McLamb spoke first by laying out his plan for promoting clean energy alternatives, such as solar, that he said are cheaper, better for the environment and don’t compromise conservative values.
A former TV news reporter, he said he got first-hand experience with those benefits after installing his own solar panels at his home in Marshall County.
“It gives you control,” he said. “Not the power company. That worked for me.”
While McLamb is advocating for more widespread use of solar power, he also wants to remove the solar fees passed by the current members of the commission, which he said are some of the highest fees imposed in the United States.
“These fees are having a crippling, negative effect on Alabama residents’ ability to save money on their power bills as well as attracting solar industry jobs that are the jobs of the future. I believe Alabamians have a right to determine how they get their utilities without being punished by the Public Service Commission for simply wanting to save money on their electric bill. No other major power provider in the states around Alabama charges such fees.” McLamb said in a statement, “If we remove those fees, Alabamians will be able to save money on their electric bill and renewable energy jobs will grow in this state.”
Greg Cook
“Greg Cook is boring and predictable,” Cook said. “What that means is I follow the rule of law. You will get predictability from me, you will never be surprised and that’s what you want… I love the law ... and I’m going to get it right the first time.”
Cook currently serves as general counsel for the Alabama Republican Party and has been a practicing attorney for 30 years.
It was what he saw in the last presidential election in 2020 that motivated him to run for State Supreme Court. He said he was angry about “what happened” in other states during the election regarding alleged voting changes and irregularities and chose to run to ensure that “never happens” in Alabama.
“You say, well, it’s better [in Alabama]. We got nine Republicans on the court, we got a Republican attorney general… We got a Republican Secretary of State; we don’t need to worry about this anymore. Wrong,” he said. “The Democrats will come after us and they will keep coming after us.”
Cook pointed to attempts by Democrats in Alabama to make changes to the voting process, such as curbside voting, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ronald Regan is one of my political heroes, and one of his favorite sayings was, ‘Freedom is only one generation away from extinction.’ If we don’t elect people who care about election law, who know about election law, we’ll end up without free and fair elections.
“I’ve been fighting election fights in Alabama for a very, very long time. So if you care about election law, I’m your person.”
Dean Odle
Challenging incumbent Kay Ivey for governor, Alabama Pastor Dean Odle said he’s running to fix major issues that the current leadership has failed to address.
“I’m running for office because I am sick of politicians. And what I mean by that is I am sick of people who say one thing to get elected and do another thing once they’re elected,” he said.
Odle cited Gov. Kay Ivey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as the motivating catalyst that inspired him to run for office. Specifically, he said the governor’s and state health officer’s refusal to address and utilize other early treatments for COVID, like hydroxychloroquine, was particularly egregious given the number of people who have died in Alabama — more than 18,480 as of Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“It is unacceptable, whether it’s ignorance or politics, when people are suffering and dying you don’t withhold information… We had a holocaust in Alabama because of leadership, and that’s just the way it is.”
He mentioned education as another area that needed fixing, both in terms of quality and content. Due in part to Alabama ranking near the bottom in education compared to other states, Odle said he and his wife decided to homeschool their daughter, that there was “no way” he would send her to public school to be “indoctrinated.”
He gave the example of how Florida schools moved up in the rankings by repealing the Common Core curriculum and expanding school choice.
“Florida goes from 29th in K-12 education to third in K-12 education, and that’s all they did,” Odle said. “That’s all we need to do… Since Kay Ivey’s agenda in the last five years, we’ve even gone lower.”
Odle said the recent education reform bills discussed in the State Legislature don’t go far enough and that he supported a “total and complete” school voucher program, which would allow state funding to follow a student to the school of their choice.
Regarding the economy, Odle said he would embrace new technologies to boost efficiency and revenues and also be strong in pushing back against federal government regulations.
“I’ve never been in the political realm before, but I am a leader,” he said. “It’s real simple to see things that work and things that don’t work… [With me], you’re going to get a real conservative, a real Christian, someone with morals who cannot be bought, who will not be controlled or pushed and who will stand up to an overreaching federal government.”
Mike Durant
Businessman and veteran Mike Durant opened his speech by briefly recounting his “Black Hawk Down” experience, when as a helicopter pilot, he was shot down and captured in 1993 during the Battle of Mogadishu.
Durant went on to become a successful businessman using his aviation experience to establish Pinnacle Solutions Inc., which employees 130 workers.
Durant said has handed over ownership to his employees and will be stepping down from his leadership roles as he runs for U.S. Senate and to restore the “core principles” of America.
“Having spent 22 years in the military, all those experiences and seeing the sacrifice that is made by soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and their families, to see what happened in Afghanistan, I don’t want to say it was a 9/11 moment for me, but it was pretty close,” he said. “I was watching the provinces fall and seeing our leadership do nothing about it.”
Durant said the abrupt withdrawal was a “tragedy” due to the lives lost over the last 20 years, all the American military equipment left behind and the loss of a strategic position that borders China, Pakistan and Iran — the of the U.S.’s “most challenging and dangerous adversaries.”
“I’m not doing this for me. I don’t need to do this,” he said about why he chose to run. “I’ve never aspired to be a politician, [but] some of us have to get up there and do the right thing and not just sit in our living rooms and complain about how bad things are or how poorly a job other people are doing. I’m taking the fight.”
Durant said he has financed much of his campaign with his own money, roughly $4 million so far.
“It’s important enough to me to invest my own money in my campaign to get in this race because I don’t think the other candidates are right for Alabama,” he said.
