Zack Farris and his employees at SoCo Roofing spent three days recently giving back to the community in a delicious way.
The company hosted cookouts in Albertville, Boaz and Guntersville to feed the area’s policemen, firemen, medics and city officials as a way to say thanks for their tireless, selfless hard work.
“I remember being a kid and my dad owned an ambulance company,” Farris said. “We would have an ambulance in the driveway … and there was the red phone. When the red phone rang, dad would have to leave to help someone.
“I think that’s where all this started. As we grew as a business, we wanted to figure out a way to give back. It’s cool to support those who serve.”
And serve they did. Farris said Albertville firefighters were forced to leave the event to respond to a house fire call. Guntersville firemen left their meal to respond to a call, but were able to return a short time later.
“They did what they needed to and that is to serve and protect the citizens,” Farris said.
“My dad was a paramedic and I’ve seen first-hand the hours they put in. It is a thankless job. They are the ones running into a crime scene or a fire scene with others are running out.”
Albertville workers were fed at an event at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. Meals were fixed and served at the Boaz and Guntersville fire departments in separate events.
“It’s been a lot of fun”, Farris said. “It gets bigger every year. This year, I think we were able to serve meals to more than 1,000 folks.”
Farris, SoCo Roofing president, and his employees were joined by Special Touch Restoration this year to make the meals happen. Additionally, Discount Building Supply in Guntersville gave organizers deep discounts on tools to give away as door prizes and many other local businesses donated gift cards and items.
“It seems like the more traction we get around the day itself, the more excited the workers are to be there,” Farris said. “I think everyone was very gracious. I can’t tell you how many people came up and said thank you. They appreciate the little things.
“To see the many people win prizes. Even those who didn’t win a prize were excited for those who did.
“Even the mayors came up and shook our hands, thanking us for taking the time to do this.”
Farris said plans are underway for a similar event this fall during the annual Albertville vs. Guntersville football game.
“Last year we hosted the event in Guntersville,” he said. “This year it will be held in Albertville. We are going to have a catered BBQ dinner. It is our way of giving back and thanking teachers and educators.”
To learn more about SoCo Roofing and Restoration, call 256-677-9002 or log onto their Facebook page.
To learn more about Special Touch Restoration, call 256-660-5555. Both businesses have locations in Guntersville.
