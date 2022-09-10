Behind an efficient offense and swarming defense, visiting Arab shut out host Sardis in 5A Region 7 action Friday night, 42-0.
The Knights got three passing scores from Aidan Cox, while senior running back Drake Franklin rushed for nearly 190 yards and a score in the win.
Arab climbs to 4-0 (2-0) with the win, while Sardis falls to 1-2 (0-1) with the loss. The shutout is Arab's second of the season, while the defense as a whole has conceded just 20 points in four games.
Cox finished the game 15 of 22 through the air for 178 yards, tossing touchdown scores of 35, 41, and 1 yard. Brody McCain was his top target, hauling in five passes for 80 yards, and touchdowns of 41 and 1 yards. Spencer Strickland added four catches for 62 yards, 35 of those coming on a touchdown grab.
Franklin was efficient on the ground for the Knights, averaging over 10 yards per carry on his way to 187 yards, plus a six-yard touchdown run of his own.
Sardis will look to rebound next Friday when they host Crossville in another region contest, while Arab will host Scottsboro in a matchup between two teams without a loss in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.