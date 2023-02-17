The Marshall County County Commission is making its proposed standard operating procedures for the county animal shelter available to the public for review.
The commission expects to vote on the procedures March 8.
Renovating the county shelter and staff has been a years-long process.
With plans approved to upgrade the shelter — County Engineer Bob Pirando said the new slab is being poured this week — several members of the public have asked the commission to update its policies for adoption, staffing and euthanasia.
One sticking point for the commission was deciding how long to keep an animal before it’s destroyed. District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate first suggested 60 days, after which the animal would be euthanized, even if there is still space available inside the shelter.
The other commissioners agreed on the 60 days, but District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said no animal should be put down if there is still space available.
Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks said the shelter maxes out at 40 dogs.
It’s currently housing 38 while many more are being cared for elsewhere — 67 total over 60 days — at the county’s expense for a rough total of $10,000 per month.
Other procedures include regular and holiday hours of operation, adoption procedures, volunteer work and others related to animal welfare and control.
A complete list of the procedures can be found on the Marshall County website under the Animal Control Department tab. County Attorney Clint Maze said all comments must be received before the meeting on March 8.
