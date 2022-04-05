A storage building at a local farm is considered a total loss following a fire early Tuesday.
Cornutt Farms posted the news on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.
“We were awoken this morning to the sight of our shop that houses our seed, chemicals, equipment, tools, and a lifetime of hard work engulfed in flame,” the post stated.
“Thankfully, no one was hurt and only material objects that can be replaced were lost. We desire your prayers as we move into the planting season, but this did not sneak up nor surprise our God, and we will build back better and be stronger from this tragedy.
“Thank you Boaz Fire and Rescue, Douglas Fire Department, Sardis Fire Department, Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Mt. Hebron Volunteer Fire Department.”
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said his department was dispatched to the fire at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday. The farm is located at 616 Whitesville Road, Boaz, but outside the city limits, Beck said.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
“It was threatening other structures nearby,” Beck said.
Boaz firemen summoned mutual aid from Sardis City, Albertville and Douglas. Douglas Police canceled Albertville’s response, Beck said. Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department personnel also arrived on scene to assist.
At one point, Boaz firemen ran out of water but efforts to douse the flames resumed as soon as tanker trucks arrived.
“The National Weather Service was contacted and did confirm there was lightning in the area of the fire at the time,” Beck said. “However, I haven’t been out to the scene to do a full investigation yet.
“The barn roof caved in early on in the fire and investigation has been hampered by the rain and storms.”
Efforts by The Reporter to contact Cornutt Farms owners were unsuccessful Tueday.
Cornutt Farms is a fifth-generation family farm. At Cornutt Farms, the family raises corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, and hay. In 2018, they started an ag tourism business, which includes a sunflower patch and pumpkin field. Along with the pumpkin field are other activities, including slides, cow milking simulators, train rides and much more.
