A candidate running for sheriff of DeKalb County has been arrested on multiple charges brought by the State Bureau of Investigation.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Wadsworth was arrested last Friday, Dec. 3 and charged with impersonating a peace officer and computer tampering related to the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center, which provides law enforcement with a network of information regarding criminal activity statewide and nationally and is administered by the FBI.
Wadsworth was released the same day on a $1,000 bond. The sheriff’s office said the SBI initiated the investigation, made the arrest and continues to handle the case.
The Reporter reached out to Wadsworth via email, but he did not return a request for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
A post made to Wadsworth’s campaign Facebook page on Dec.4 said: “No matter what is thrown our way…we will NOT give up! The truth will always prevail. This county deserves honesty and fairness. Thank you to all of my supporters who have reached out.”
According to Wadsworth’s campaign website, he worked in law enforcement in DeKalb County for 15 years before taking a job with the DeKalb County road department in 2019.
Editor's note: The initiating agency was the SBI, not FBI as reported originally.
