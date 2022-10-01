This article is a religious column.
Thank you for encountering “hurdles” with me in this 4-part series about how to deal with obstacles in a way that pleases the Lord. It has been a huge blessing to have Lauren Buchanan of the DAR High School Track and Field team as a part of this endeavor. Thank you so much, Lauren! May this year’s season be blessed abundantly!
Part 4 – The Finish Line
According to Lauren: “Training and practicing are the most important aspects of hurdles. It is the part of the sport that most people don’t see. This is where the countless hours of hard work are put in. This is where you train your body to get the good form, the timing, and where your mistakes are fixed. Strengthening yourself in training makes you stronger and a better competitor in your races.
“Speed. There are 10 hurdles in a 100-meter hurdle race, so speed is very important especially because 100 meters is not too far. You must be able to go over all 10 hurdles the same and take the correct amount of steps in between all while maintaining a good speed. If you are fast and quick with your steps (1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3 is the pattern of your steps) then your momentum, speed and form will carry you over the hurdle.
“Having faith and trusting in God. A big thing for me before a race is to pray. I pray for safety and a good race. Since I have been running with a lot of these girls for years, sometimes we will all group together, hold hands, and say the Lord’s Prayer. It is amazing to see and experience God bringing everyone together and calming everyone’s nerves (because we are all nervous before a race).”
I believe Lauren’s statements about training, speed, and faith in God when it comes to encountering hurdles in a successful way cap off this series perfectly.
Training. The life behind the scenes is crucial to say the very least. To me it is living with integrity — sowing the hard work and doing what’s right when no one is watching — that is the life breath in your relationship with the Lord.
Speed. Face your obstacles head-on and without fear. Don’t shy away when something is standing between you and the finish line. Move forward with the confidence that the Lord has prepared you for this.
Faith. The substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. Gather with others in this race and lean on the Lord to guide you over every hurdle ... knowing He is not only running with you, but He is also waiting on you and cheering you from the finish line.
May you keep in step with the Holy Spirit with your timing/rhythm.
May you practice good form, knowing and understanding what the Lord wants you to do in each situation.
May you dust yourself off when a hurdle has left you in a faceplant on the ground.
Finally, may you keep training, keep running, and keep the faith.
The finish line will be worth every skinned-up knee (lesson learned) and every hour in practice (prayer).
You aren’t running alone, so don’t stop.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
