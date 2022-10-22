GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Jurors in the Jimmy O’Neal Spencer triple murder trial listened to testimony from law enforcement officers who responded to the 2018 scene Friday.
The 57-year-old is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
During Friday’s testimony, numerous graphic photos were shown to jurors. Judge Tim Riley cautioned family members and friends of the victims of the photos before they were shown and urged them to leave the courtroom if the sights were too emotional.
Spencer, seated at a table with his attorneys Robert Tuten and Jerry Baker, bowed his head, covered his eyes and turned his chair so as not to look at many of the photos of the three bodies.
During Thursday’s opening statements and early testimony, Spencer removed his glasses, wiped his eyes on a tissue and his shirt sleeve, and stared at the defense table.
Guntersville Police Officer Jeff Hall was the first to take the stand Friday, telling how he discovered Martin’s missing Ford 500 after her body was found in her home on Mulberry Street.
Hall testified he was called into work early on July 13, 2018, following the discovery of the bodies of Martin, Reliford and Lee.
As the investigation progressed, Hall testified he was assigned patrol duties within the city and he spotted Martin’s vehicle parked in the Publix parking lot near the pharmacy at about 10 p.m. July 13.
He said while searching for the vehicle’s keys, he discovered an Oxy Clean bottle and rag nearby, both of which were taken into evidence.
He testified officers stayed with the vehicle until it was searched and later impounded, being towed from the grocery store’s parking lot.
Following his 30 minutes of testimony, Alabama Special Bureau of Investigations Agent Joe Parrish took the stand to testify about his work in the crime scene across the street at Reliford’s home.
He testified for about an hour, stating he arrived on the Mulberry Street scene at about 9 p.m. July 13 with two other SBI agents. He said he entered through the rear of Reliford’s home with other officers and assisted in the search and collection of evidence. He said officers could smell a “foul and pungent” smell emanating from the home’s interior.
He testified Reliford’s body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition and her body was extremely bloated, causing the odor.
Parrish testified he remained at the scene for about four hours assisting the area law enforcement agencies that responded to the crime.
The final witness for the day was Guntersville Police Chief Investigator John East.
East testified for over an hour and detailed how as lead investigator, he sought assistance from Albertville, Boaz, and Arab police departments, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the SBI to work the extensive pair of crime scenes.
East said when he entered Martin’s home through the front door, he saw the television on and felt the cool air of a working window air conditioner.
He said as he walked further into the home, he saw cabinets standing open in the kitchen which he thought “was out of place and odd,” and various items seemingly thrown to the floor.
He also found the bodies of Martin and Lee. He described Martin’s body having trauma to the head, a wound to her neck which caused significant blood loss, a ligature around her neck and her hands tied behind her back with a cell phone charging cord. The ligature and cord were left in place for removal by the Department of Forensics Sciences during an autopsy.
In a second bedroom, Lee’s body was discovered with a plastic clothes hangar and claw hammer – both stained with suspected blood – near his body.
A drawstring backpack with the name “Tristan” on it was found near his body. The strings to the backpack were broken and missing. Lee’s hands were tied behind his back with string consistent with the backpack string, East testified.
Friday’s testimony was cut short due to the city’s annual homecoming parade which was expected to be loud and disruptive.
Riley released jurors at 12:30 p.m. and the trial will resume Monday at 9 a.m. where East is expected to return to the stand.
