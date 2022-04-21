An Albertville man is accused of child sexual abuse and police need the public’s help in finding additional potential victims.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said Domingo Manuel Francisco, 48, of Albertville, was arrested March 26 following a joint investigation by Albertville Police, Alabama Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, Family Services of North Alabama and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
Cartee said a victim came forward to report abuse at the hands of Francisco which spurred the investigation.
“Investigation uncovered during the investigation led authorities to believe Francisco may have had access to multiple children over a period of years, mainly from 2005 until the present day,” Cartee said Wednesday.
“Anyone who have concerns about a child Mr. Francisco may have been around, please call the Albertville Police Department Detective Division at 256-891-8274.”
Cartee said released details about the case are few due to the nature of the accusations and the fact the victims are thought to be children.
Francisco was charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Francisco was not in any type of position with authority over children, such as in a business, church or school setting, Cartee said.
The investigation into Francisco is ongoing, Cartee said. Additional charges are expected to be filed in the future, he said.
“Accusations are just now coming to light,” he said. “We believe there may be more victims out there that haven’t come forward yet. We’d like to hear from them.”
Francisco was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $100,000 all cash bond, meaning he cannot put property or other assets up as security for a bond.
“Just because Mr. Francisco was arrested does not mean he is guilty,” Cartee said. “Everyone has a right to get bond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.