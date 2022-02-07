Marshall County Tourism & Sports is excited to host the 2022 University of Alabama at Huntsville’s Softball Charger Chillout Feb. 11-13, 2022, at Sand Mountain Park.
The Charger Chillout will bring 15 teams from several states including teams from Indiana and Kentucky to play in a round robin format on the American Fields at Sand Mountain Park.
"On behalf of everyone involved with UAH softball, we are thrilled about bringing the Charger Chillout to the Sand Mountain Park and to Marshall County.” UAH Softball Head Coach Les Stuedeman said. The quality of the facilities and the people who run it are unmatched in the Southeast, and we are so appreciative to Marshall County Tourism and Sports for their hard work to deliver a first-class tournament experience for all the teams. We look forward to three awesome days of excellent NCAA Division II softball at this beautiful venue!"
The Charger Chillout is open to the public, and tickets are just $10 per person. Play begins at noon on Friday, 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. The last game begins 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
A list of the teams hitting off this weekend are below.
UAH, Miles College, Carson Newman University, Christian Brothers University, Delta State, Young Harris College, Lincoln Memorial University, University of Indianapolis, Kentucky Wesleyan University, Miles College, Mississippi College, Shorter University, University of Southern Indiana, Spring Hill College, Trevecca Nazarene University, Tuskegee University, and University of West Alabama
