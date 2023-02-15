The Whole Backstage will host the Joe Cagle Band and Clay Jones Band for one night only, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 25.
Tickets will be on sale at the door on the night of the event for $15 each.
All seating is general admission, with no reserved seats, and no advanced ticket sales.
The Joe Cagle Band with original members Judson Murphy, Joe Cagle and Tim Dixon, was formed in 2015. The group released an EP the same year entitled “Dogwoods” which can be streamed on all platforms.
In 2019, the group added Jim Beck on saxophone, Blake Andrews on drums, then Wes Wierich on keyboards in 2022.
In February of 2022 JCB released their first official EP titled “Fill Your Head,” a five track EP streaming on all platforms. JCB blends rock, jazz and country to create an original sound with improv jams and lyric driven tunes.
Fans may follow JCB on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
Clay Jones Band was formed in 2012 here in north Alabama by Justin Duncan and Grant Turner Bowling as an acoustic duo.
With Duncan on vocals and Bowling on guitar, the pair quickly made a name for themselves with their own renditions of popular country tunes.
The duo turned their act into a full band in 2019 performing outlaw country and southern rock favorites as well as original tunes.
Following the untimely passing of Bowling, Duncan brought on guitarist Judson Murphy, bassist Lee Mosley and drummer Blake Andrews to form today’s quartet.
Clay Jones Band has now released an EP, which is available on streaming online.
Fans may follow the band on Facebook @clayjonesband and on Instagram @clayjonesband.
For more information, view the WBS on Facebook, or visit the website at www.wholebackstage.com. The Whole Backstage Community Theatre is located at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville. This special production is not part of the Patron Membership Package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.