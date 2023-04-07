The Sardis varsity softball team opened its week with a 7-1 triumph over Oneonta on Monday at Sardis Middle School.
The Lion offense’s big inning was a four-run sixth.
Five of Sardis’ nine hits in the contest went for extra bases. Baylor Gilmer and Val Owens each slugged a solo home run while Jayda Lacks, Kayden Tarvin and Annah Kate Waldrep all belted a double.
Waldrep finished 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, and Kytha Edwards went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Lacks ended the game 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Maddie Harris hurled a three-hitter for the Lions. She allowed one earned run and no walks while striking out four.
Lions split with Southside
On Wednesday afternoon, host Sardis knocked off Southside 6-4 in a Class 5A, Area 13 battle.
Sardis grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, but the Panthers answered with three runs in the top of the fourth.
The Lions grabbed the lead for good by plating four runs in their half of the fourth. Hannah Hill contributed an RBI groundout, and Barit Snead delivered a two-run double. Waldrep’s RBI double made it 6-3.
Waldrep went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Snead and Hill each finished 1-for-2, and Edwards was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Harris batted 1-for-3.
Jalyn Hannah, Vada Willmore, Halle Haynes, Jade Knight, Snead and Mia Fowler all scored one run.
Harris earned the win in the circle. She started and threw 5.2 innings, yielding four hits, four runs (none of them earned) and two walks. She struck out two.
Sardis overcame four errors on defense.
Tuesday afternoon at Southside, the Lions couldn’t hold onto a 7-0 lead, as the Panthers stormed back for an 8-7 victory.
Southside scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth, slicing Sardis’ advantage to 7-5. The Panthers plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring the winning run with two outs.
Sardis collected 11 hits.
Owens batted 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Lacks closed 2-for-3 with two runs while Willmore was 2-for-3 with a double, one run and one RBI. Waldrep went 2-for-5 with a triple, one run and two RBIs.
Haynes batted 1-for-1 with one run and one RBI, and Harris went 1-for-2. Hannah closed 1-for-3 with a double.
