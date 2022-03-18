A pair of Crossville men found themselves in jail after narcotics officers uncovered a marijuana grow operation and a large amount of methamphetamines in their possession.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit Agents and Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 8 at about 5 p.m. March 15.
While inside the home, agents located a large marijuana grow consisting of 191 mature plants.
Also found was a half-pound of methamphetamines and suspected items to make marijuana THC concentrate.
Welden said Stanley Bruce, 53, and Gary Plunkett, 56, both of Crossville, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines, trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
They remain in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $124,500 bond.
Welden said an investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added.
“This is a great job by our Narcotics Unit,” he said. “These subjects had set up a criminal drug enterprise in the area, and we were glad to dismantle it.
“I know some might say that marijuana is not that dangerous, but drug dealers don’t worry about ‘dangers’ and don’t limit themselves to just weed, and this is a good example of that. Their primary goal is to make money, and they do not limit themselves to only what they consider ‘safe.
“We also are glad to have members of our Narcotics Unit on Federal Task Forces that can now pursue federal charges on these subjects for stiffer sentences.”
