BOAZ, Ala. — As she prepares for this year’s harvest festival and beauty pageant, Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson said she can’t help but think of Kelly Adams.
Adams, who passed away recently, was chief organizer of the pageant for about 18 years, Johnson said. A Boaz native, Adams took an active role in several community events and organizations.
As a way to honor her memory, Johnson led the effort to have the pageant renamed the “Kelly Adams Diamond Beauty Pageant.”
“It was a very easy decision,” Johnson said. “This pageant was always her passion … I can’t do anything here [in preparation for the event] without thinking about her.
“Kelly was a diamond in this community,” Johnson continued, “and not just Boaz, but across Marshall County and beyond.”
Johnson said she went before the chamber’s board of directors to request the name change and was given unanimous approval. She then garnered approval from Adams' family.
The 58th annual Boaz Harvest Festival is scheduled for Oct. 7-8 in downtown Boaz. The beauty pageant is slated for Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. inside Old Mill Park.
“Some people don’t realize it takes months in advance to prepare for not only the festival, but the pageant,” Johnson said. “From ordering sashes, crowns and bags, to finding judges, scheduling rehearsals … there’s so much to it. And Kelly did it all, and she treated everyone fairly and honestly.”
Adams died suddenly after suffering a medical emergency at her Boaz residence on Saturday, Sept. 3. She was 55.
In addition to the pageant, the two-day festival will feature a car show, cornhole tournament and live music. Learn more about the festival at boazareachamberofcommerce.org.
