On Saturday, June 3rd, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Made on The Mountain Festival in downtown Albertville starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 9 p.m.
South Broad Street will be closed from the intersection with Sand Mountain Drive by Weather’s Hardware to the intersection with Sand Mountain Drive by the Albertville Police Department. Main Street will be closed from Sand Mountain Drive by First Baptist Albertville to Emmett Street by City Hall.
The event is free to the community but be sure to bring your wallets to partake in the delicious food and handmade goods.
Scheduled events include a dessert competition, Rib Shootout, local artists, craftsmen, kids’ zone, cornhole and over 100 vendors. Anything from tacos to homemade fudge will be available for purchase.
The last day to enter the Rib Shootout and Shepherd’s Pie dessert competition will be Friday, May 26th at 4 p.m. Both competitions have cash prizes and major bragging rights to be earned. Be sure to enter to show off your BBQ or baking talents. Go to the Albertville Chamber of Commerce website to register for either competition.
Live music will be played by local musicians starting at 10 a.m. with the last act going on at 7 p.m. Some of the groups/artists performing are Riley Honea, Jackson Simmons, Sin Sentido, ETER4 the Latin Rock Xperience, Scotty Martin, Jackson Cannon, Rosewood, Country Case, Hard on the Chicken, Soul Survivor and more.
